Task Force Praetorian Operational Support Element Change of Command

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Col. Benjamin Sangster, commander of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), hosted a change of command ceremony whereby Maj. Ben Liles relinquished his command of Task Force Praetorian and director of the Capabilities Support Detachment to Maj. Michael Krogh, in front of their fellow Soldiers, Family and friends, at the McGill Training Center, April 1.



In November 2022, the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) established Task Force Praetorian (TF-P), headquartered at Fort Meade to consolidate, and support the unit’s key enablers. Subsequently, the geographically aligned-Combat Mission and Support Teams, and Capabilities Support Detachment (CSD), and the Joint Mission Operations Centers comprised the newest addition to the brigade’s force structure. TF-P was officially approved by the Department of the Army in July 2023, and formally recognized as the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Operational Support Element on March 1, 2024.



“Typically, we want our commanders to have more than eight months in the seat. In Ben’s case, Army happens.” said Sangster. “In the cyber career field, there are certain job opportunities that you just don’t pass up. Ben has been given a great opportunity to lead one of the Cyber National Mission Force National Cyber Protection Teams. It is one of the last pieces of the cyber career puzzle that Ben was missing. A key developmental, lieutenant colonel position that will round out Ben’s operational experience, preparing him for future success as a senior field grade officer.”



Although only in command for eight months, Sangster mentioned the success Liles has had in maturing the organization; participating in the brigade’s UIC (Unit Identification Code) consolidation – a six-character alphanumeric code that uniquely identifies each U.S. Department of Defense organization; helping shape the way ahead for Cyber Assignment Incentive Pay reform; and codifying how TF-P commands and controls the brigade CSDs that are geographically dispersed in support of combatant command and national requirements.



“To all the Soldiers and Civilians in the Task Force. All the credit in the world goes to you at the companies, teams, sites, and staff,” said Liles. “You did all the hard stuff, you executed mission, developed world class capabilities, and came up with processes and policies to help solidify TF-P as we grew and expanded our formation.”



Krogh, the new TF-P commander, is “no stranger” to the 780th and TF-P.



“He has been a member of the 780th for several years now, making his way through a special program known as CNODP (Computer Network Operations Development Program) – a program the Army uses to help produce capability developers,” said Sangster. “He made a name for himself leading CSD-Maryland, which is now part of TF-P. And when Ben Liles was selected to lead a National CPT, I wasted no time selecting Michael as the next TF-P commander.”



To close the ceremony, Krogh stated, “I’ve worked with many of you over the years and I’m constantly humbled by how wildly intelligent and talented you all are. Together, let’s embrace the challenges ahead and make a difference worthy of our team’s potential.”



“Everywhere and Always…In the Fight!”