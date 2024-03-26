Naval Medical Forces Support Command hosts Annual Instructors, Sailors of the Year Awards Ceremony

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 29, 2024) – Rear. Adm. Walter...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 29, 2024) – Rear. Adm. Walter Brafford, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), joined by Command Master Chief Veronica Brittenum, hosted the annual awards ceremony recognizing the Instructors of the Year and finalists for the command’s Sailor of the Year Program at NMFSC headquarters. NMFSC develops and delivers integrated education and training that produces operational medical experts to project Medical Power in support of Naval Superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 29, 2024) – Rear. Adm. Walter Brafford, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), hosted the annual awards ceremony recognizing the Instructors of the Year and finalists for the command’s Sailor of the Year Program at NMFSC headquarters.



The following Sailors were recognized:



• Command Career Counselor of the Year: Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Dana Connor, of Barnett, Mo., assigned to Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC)



• Midgrade Instructor of the Year: Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Kyle Callarman, of Quincy, Ill., assigned to NMTSC



• Junior Grade Instructor of the Year: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Cade Hall, of Memphis, Tenn., assigned to NMTSC



• NMFSC’s Selection for the Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) Sailor of the Year: Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Bruce Binns, of Miami, assigned to Navy Medicine Operational Training Command

(NMOTC)



• NMFSC Headquarters Sailor of the Year: Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Robert Ortiz, of Orlando, Fla.



• NMTSC Sailor of the Year: Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Thomas Minton, of Long Branch, N.J,



• Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC) Sailor of the Year: Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Brian Stemple, of Akron, Ohio



NMFSC develops and delivers integrated education and training that produces operational medical experts to project Medical Power in support of Naval Superiority.