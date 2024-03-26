Educators Tour provides insight into Fort Moore operations

Photo By Maj. Alun Thomas | An infantry Soldier participates in a demonstration highlighting the functions of a...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Alun Thomas | An infantry Soldier participates in a demonstration highlighting the functions of a weapons squad prior to a graduation ceremony for recruits in Delta and Echo Companies, 3rd Battalion, 54th Infantry Regiment, 197th Infantry Brigade, Inouye Field, Fort Moore, Ga., March 28. The graduation was attended by a group of 13 educators and community partners from Arizona and New Mexico, who joined leadership from the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion for an Educators Tour at Fort Moore, March 27-28. (U.S. Army Photo by Alun Thomas, USAREC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT MOORE, Ga. - A group of 13 educators and community partners from Arizona and New Mexico joined leadership from the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion for an Educators Tour here March 26-27.



The purpose of the tour was to provide a comprehensive orientation and overview of Fort Moore for the attendees, who included teachers and counselors.



The tour highlighted the capabilities and activities offered at Fort Moore, including a visit to the Maneuver Center of Excellence, a guided tour of the 30th Adjutant General Battalion, attending an Infantry Basic Combat Training ceremony, and trip to the Engagement Skills Trainer 2000 where educators were given the opportunity to fire M249’s and M4’s at the virtual practice range.



The event also showcased Army facilities, housing, as well as the everyday activities undertaken by service members on Fort Moore.



The tour is traditionally one of the most important events of the year for the battalion, as it allowed them to showcase elements of the Army the attendees might not be familiar with, said Lt. Col. Tammy Bogart, commander, Phoenix. Rec. Bn.



The tour also helped improve communication and recruiting efforts between the education establishment and Community Partners, including encouragement of individual relationships with education administrators, counselors, and teachers in the battalion area of operations.



It helps them influence our communities and shows them how good life in the Army really is, Bogart said. It allowed us firsthand to show our community partners some of the more than 150 jobs that are available in the Army.