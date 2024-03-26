Employee of the Year

Bree Quixchan, a native of Newberry Springs, California had always had a desire to work in the financial department aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow. Her mother had previously served as the comptroller on base, and most of her family were civilian Marines. Both of Quixchan’s grandfathers and her uncle had also served in the United States Marine Corps. It seemed like a natural desire for Quixchan to also want to work at MCLB Barstow.



“I have always liked math,” Quixchan said. “I like to stay organized, so I think having all the numbers in their place is what drove to me think working in the financial department would be a good job for me.”



Taking steps to attain her goal, Quixchan went to the California State University, Fullerton. She graduated with a degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting.



Her first job on MCLB Barstow was with the Pass & ID office. Quixchan worked there for three years before a job became available in the financial department. Although she enjoyed her time at Pass & ID, she was excited to finally have the opportunity to work in the same department her mom had years ago.



As a financial management analyst, Quixchan is responsible for keeping the books for six of the SF departments. More specifically, she said she keeps the budget, ensuring departments stay in the black. She approves all their supply orders, creates funding documents for contracts, pays the utility bills, and approves Defense Travel System authorizations.



“My favorite part about my job is the bigger purpose of it,” said Quixchan, referring to how she manages utilities and facilities maintenance. “I think being part of the bigger picture is what I take pride in. Working at MCLB Barstow, I feel honored and connected to all my family members who work for the Marine Corps and who were in the Marine Corps.”



The most challenging parts of her job are the deadlines and handling the pressure that comes with needing to be as correct as she can be in creating trend analyses. However, Quixchan said she has learned to cope with the stress by going over the numbers and working through any obstacle. She has developed confidence in what she does and takes pride in knowing what she manages to the point of being ready to answer any questions when asked.



Although Quixchan has only worked in the financial department for nearly two years her hard work has paid off. On March 21, Quixchan was recognized as Employee of the Year for fiscal year 2023 during a quarterly awards ceremony at MCLB Barstow.



“It was good to be noticed,” Quixchan reflected. “It was like all my hard work had paid off.”



Some of the notable accomplishments Quixchan had in the fiscal year 2023 were obtaining 1 million additional utility funds, submitting 225 individual public works contracts totaling 1.8 million, and revamping and reorganizing facilities maintenance.



For Quixchan, earning Employee of the Year also held personal meaning.



“My mom, Erin Foster, was the first Employee of the Year at MCLB Barstow in 2011. It makes this recognition more special to me. I am following in her footsteps.”



Quixchan said she feels the great part of her success is creating and maintaining a good relationship with people. She believes in always being helpful, putting her best foot forward, and never becoming the type of person that people simply do not want to work or deal with.



Quixchan feels people must find a department they are proud to work in and to be proud of their work. Her long-term goal is to stay in the financial department and continue being as successful as she can be, wherever that may lead her.



“This field is where my passion is – this department and its work,” Quixchan said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 04.01.2024 14:05 Story ID: 467499 Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Employee of the Year, by Sgt Anika Avila, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.