Reset of World War II-era barracks moved in 2023 continues; work continues through March

World War II-era barracks buildings continued receiving work in March 2024 after contractors moved them to new locations in 2023 at Fort McCoy.



Contractors with JMJ Construction of New Lisbon, Wis., along with support from Heritage Movers of Blue River, Wis., moved four buildings in 2023 to three different block areas from a block where new construction was taking place.



Construction Inspector Tim Peterson with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) said the contractors continued working on the buildings through the winter, getting interior work completed and other work done so the building can be ready for reuse.



The original contract amount to do the move of the four buildings and complete all the work was approximately $1.7 million, DPW officials said.



The contract scope of work shows that in addition to moving the buildings to their new locations, the work included building new concrete foundations, installing new furnaces, hot water heaters, and completing site work such as installing utilities and completing grading and sidewalks. The contract scope of work also included repairs to anything damaged during transport.



At the end of February, Peterson said electricity and water were connected to all four of the buildings in their new locations. Additionally, the contractors were also completing work on checklist items in each of the buildings to make sure exterior stairs to the second floor can be reinstalled and other items are completed.



Peterson said landscaping work outside each of the buildings also needs to be finalized and will be completed as well as the spring’s warmer weather continues.



The effort to relocate barracks buildings in 2023 was the first time that effort was ever completed in Fort McCoy’s history.



