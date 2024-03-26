Lieutenant General Leonard F. Anderson IV biography

Lieutenant General Leonard F. Anderson IV was commissioned in 1993 upon graduation from the Illinois Institute of Technology. He was designated a naval aviator in October of 1995 and selected to fly the F/A-18 Hornet. LtGen Anderson’s previous assignments as a General Officer include Commanding General, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing; Deputy Commanding General, Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command; and Deputy Commander, Joint Task Force-ARES.



LtGen Anderson’s Operating Forces assignments include: Schedules Officer, Assistant Operations Officer, Air Wing Landing Signal Officer, and Weapons and Tactics Instructor with the “Fabulous Checkerboards” of VMFA-312 while deployed on USS Enterprise and USS Truman during Operations Southern Watch, Desert Fox and Deliberate Forge; and Training Officer, MAG-31. In 2006, he transferred to Marine Forces Reserve where he served as the Assistant Operations Officer; Marine Aviation Training Support Group-42; Operations Officer, VMFA-112; and Commanding Officer, Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron-41.



LtGen Anderson’s Supporting Establishment assignments include: Demonstration Pilot, Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron; Flight Instructor, Training Squadron-86; Operations Officer, Marine Aviation Training Support Group-41.



LtGen Anderson’s Headquarters and Staff assignments include: Senior Reserve Advisor, Marine Aircraft Group-41; Reserve Branch Head, Headquarters Marine Corps Aviation; Assistant Wing Commander, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing.



LtGen Anderson’s Joint Force assignments include: multiple deployments in support of Operation Inherent Resolve as the Deputy Director, Combined Joint Operations Center Baghdad, Iraq and Battle Director, 609th Combined Air Operations Center, Qatar.



LtGen Anderson is a graduate of the Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course, the Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN), Command and Staff College, Air War College, Advanced Joint PME, Senior Joint Information Operations Application Course, Harvard Kennedy School’s Cybersecurity: The Intersection of Policy and Technology, and the Combined Force Air Component Commander Course.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2024 Date Posted: 04.01.2024 13:48 Story ID: 467489 Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lieutenant General Leonard F. Anderson IV biography, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.