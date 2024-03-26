Research Day Celebrates Scientific Collaboration and Discoveries

Keesler Medical Center students, trainees, and staff gathered to celebrate discovery during the Medical Center’s inaugural Research Day, March 22 in the Don Wylie Auditorium.



“Research Day is an event where medical residents and trainees are afforded the opportunity to showcase their hard work in medical research,” said GME Director Col. Christopher A. Coop. “For this event, 13 staff members highlighted research in their specialty areas.”



Plaques were presented for first, second and third place after the event.



1st Place: Capt. Ethan Arnold – internal medicine resident

Topic: This is No Laughing Matter: Subacute Combined Degeneration of the Spinal Cord from Nitrous Oxide Abuse



2nd Place: Capt. Kristina Krumpos – general surgery resident

Topic: Right Lower Quadrant Pain: Sometimes it is Zebras



3rd Place: Capt. Christopher S. Anderson - internal medicine resident

Topic: Against All Odds



Captains Amberly Vaughan and Loron Ashcroft and Tech. Sgt. Christopher Foster received honorable mention.



“This Research Day event highlighted the high quality and innovative care we provide as military health professionals both here at Keesler Medical Center and at our community partnerships,” said Maj. Andrew M. Wishy, chief of vascular surgery, who served as one of the judges. “Moving forward, I am excited to contribute to our development as an academic training institution full of up-tempo individuals who want to change healthcare for the better. The future looks bright.”

Arnold, the first-place winner is a third-year internal medicine resident.

“I selected this topic to raise awareness about the harmful effects of recreational nitrous oxide abuse and provide the framework for providers to help patients.” Arnold said.







The mission of 81st Medical Group, Keesler Medical Center, is to maintain medical readiness for worldwide contingencies by providing health care for more than 22,000 enrollees, including almost 4,500 active-duty members.

