AFRL extends deadline for the 2024 AFRL Commander’s Challenge

Photo By Gail Forbes | Anthony Ligouri, a general engineer and program manager based in the Air Force...... read more read more Photo By Gail Forbes | Anthony Ligouri, a general engineer and program manager based in the Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL’s, Center for Rapid Innovation, and teammate Capt. (then-Lt.) Hayk Azatyan prepare for a search-and-rescue immersion exercise with the 920th Rescue Wing, Air Force Reserve Command at Patrick Space Force Base, Fla., in summer 2020. The exercise called for Ligouri and Azatyan, who represented Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in the 2019 AFRL Commander’s Challenge competition, to play the roles of “downed pilots” from a helicopter to better understand the challenges of maritime combat search-and-rescue procedures. Five years after first contributing to the AFRL Commander’s Challenge as a participant, Ligouri now serves as the program manager for this year’s event. (Courtesy photo / Bon Strout) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AFRL) — Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, announced an extension for individuals interested in competing in AFRL Commander’s Challenge. The new deadline is April 19.



The event, which is open to junior officers, enlisted military members and DOD civilians from across Air Force Materiel Command, or AFMC, tasks competitors to develop low-cost solutions to intercept and defeat slow-moving, high-altitude aerial targets.



Challenge participants will be selected from a competitive command-wide applicant pool to serve on one of only six teams, each comprised of approximately six to eight members with varying STEM specialties and skills. Each team will pair up with an experienced lead mentor and work together to create and demonstrate workable prototype systems and solutions in response to this year’s challenge topic.



The AFRL Commander’s Challenge amplifies warfighting culture, strengthens our team to deliver integrated capabilities that address crucial national defense needs, and supports the 2023 AFMC Strategic Plan. Operating within fixed budgets and limited time frames, participants learn the rapid-innovation process, develop cutting-edge warfighting technologies, and produce fieldable solutions.



The event, which will officially commence in late spring 2024, will culminate in a final head-to-head competition approximately seven months from the kickoff date at a common proving ground where each team will demonstrate their proposed solutions as well as share plans for their possible future transition.



Applicants should submit to Anthony Ligouri (anthony.ligouri.1@us.af.mil) and Bon Strout (bon.strout@wbi-innovates.com) a short email indicating their interest and include a 1-page résumé reflecting their background, education, experience, and other qualifications, to include applicable extracurricular activities.



For more information see AFRL Commander’s Challenge.