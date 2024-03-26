U.S. Army North leader set to attend CEMA 24 Conference; enhance cyber defense capabilities

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO – FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Army North’s Sgt. Maj. Joshua Gendron is set to attend the prestigious Association of Old Crows Cyber Electromagnetic Activity 2024 Conference Apr. 30 through May 2 in Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md.



This is the first instance that an Army North representative has attended the AOC CEMA Conference and will provide the command enhanced strategic capabilities within multi-domain operations, said Col. Brian Bettis, director of the protection directorate for U.S. Army North.



“It’s an honor to attend a conference of this magnitude for this command,” said Gendron, U.S. Army North’s protection directorate senior enlisted leader. “It shows our adversaries we’re committed to enhancing cyber deterrence while defending the homeland.”



The Association of Old Crows was established as an organization in 1964 and allows individuals to remain connected who have common interests within electronic warfare, electromagnetic spectrum operations, cyber electromagnetic activities, information operations, and other information related capabilities, according to their mission statement.



This year’s theme for the CEMA 24 Conference is ‘Electromagnetic Warfare Overmatch – Reestablishing Dominance in the Electromagnetic Spectrum’ and will be the 10th annual conference of its kind.



“Army North is actively engaged in strengthening our defenses against cyber and electromagnetic threats,” said Bettis. “Sgt. Maj. Gendron will be able to engage in collaboration, innovation, and strategic leadership at CEMA 24.”



The conference focus is on the Army’s fielding of a variety of terrestrial and airborne electronic warfare capabilities and how that it will deliver those capabilities in support of multi-domain operations under large-scale combat operations conditions.



Leaders from the Army want to ensure they’re fully equipped with the electromagnetic warfare platform so they can fully dominate the electromagnetic spectrum, said Gendron.



Gendron stressed both the Army and U.S. Army North’s commitment to future defense capabilities.



“As technology advances, the enemy is advancing with it, and we need to continuously improve and dominate in the electronic warfare space,” Gendron said.

