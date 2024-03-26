USAG Bavaria Behind the Scenes: Highlighting Camp Management

Every year, countless U.S., joint, and multinational command units converge on the Grafenwöhr Training Area to utilize its expansive selection of maneuver areas, ranges, and training facilities. Behind the scenes, a devoted team of individuals is dedicated to facilitating the seamless operation of U.S. Army training camps within Bavaria, Germany. Their mission: work tirelessly to ensure that the personnel who call this place home during their temporary stay are cared for.



The U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Bavaria Camp Management Cell (CMC), headquartered at Camp Aachen in the Grafenwöhr Training Area, is responsible for facility assignment, resolving conflicts, and fostering cohesive action throughout the GTA. By coordinating with USAG Bavaria and leadership from rotational units, the members of the CMC streamline the delivery of essential support services, such as troop billeting, dining facility and building maintenance, and facility reservations. Through meticulous assignment of facilities, planning and coordination, and conflict resolution, the CMC ensures that Soldiers have access to secure and comfortable accommodations, thereby enhancing overall health, safety, and well-being throughout their stay in the GTA. Additionally, the CMC maintains the recreational facilities provided by the United Service Organization (USO) and the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Programs (MWR), prioritizing morale and the availability of leisurely activities for Soldiers.



For the CMC staff, safety of personnel is a top priority. As part of their new safety initiatives, they have installed additional locks on various bathroom facilities while improving lighting structures to enhance security and protection. “We are all about mitigating potential violence, hence the increased lighting throughout our camps,” said Christopher Koivisto, Camp Manager for the USAG Bavaria CMC. “Recently, we coordinated with DPW to provide substantial and maintained lighting to ensure the safety of Soldiers living in all camps within the Grafenwöhr Training Area.”



This comprehensive approach to Soldier care directly contributes to both individual and unit readiness, demonstrating that a strong foundation of support is not only beneficial but essential for achieving operational excellence.



Every day, the CMC staff fulfills their duties with the utmost effort and professionalism. Rotational units often speak highly of both their overall experiences in the camps and the exceptional facilities provided by the CMC, benefiting from the staff’s comprehensive support system and unwavering attention to detail. From well-maintained living quarters to state-of-the-art equipment and resources, the CMC ensures that rotational units are provided with the essentials, regardless of their length of stay.



“The CMC is always available,” said Maj. Heath Morgigno, who is currently assigned to the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi National Guard, and is residing temporarily at Camp Aachen. “Its unwavering commitment to the welfare and readiness of the Soldiers has not gone unnoticed or unappreciated.”



The CMC’s steadfast dedication to enhancing overall living conditions and prioritizing the well-being of Soldiers is fundamental to achieving mission success within USAG Bavaria’s training grounds. By fostering an environment where Soldiers are not only equipped with the tools they need but also supported in their physical and mental health, the CMC plays a pivotal role in ensuring peak performance and readiness.



The USAG Bavaria Camp Management Cell is located in Building 1001 on Camp Aachen, Grafenwöhr Training Area, and is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2024 Date Posted: 04.01.2024 Story ID: 467457 by SPC Zoe Tourne