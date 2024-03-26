Kunsan AB maintainers generate airpower, protect assets

Photo By Senior Airman Karla Parra | Staff Sgt. Justin Aaron, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Karla Parra | Staff Sgt. Justin Aaron, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, provides armed guard surveillance during an F-16 Fighting Falcon launch during Beverly Sentinel 24-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 27, 2024. Airmen from the 35th and 80th FGS exercised general arming procedures to provide security over vital infrastructure and equipment while preparing F-16s for routine flying operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra) see less | View Image Page

Airmen from the 8th Maintenance Group further diversified their knowledge and skill set of security and threat response during a week-long exercise, Beverly Sentinel 24-1, Mar. 25-29.



As the primary line of effort, 8th Fighter Wing Airmen aimed to strengthen a more mission-ready combat force and 8th MXG Airmen were no exception as they simultaneously provided armed guard surveillance over vital infrastructure and equipment while generating airpower in contingency periods.



“We simply cannot accomplish the Wolf Pack mission without protecting our assets,” said Master Sgt. Sean McKinney, 80th FGS production superintendent. “Our Airmen need to adapt and exercise different processes on how to protect our assets and equipment.”



Airmen from the 8th MXG began the week with refresher training honing their general arming procedures and receiving constructive feedback after every scenario from proficient security forces Airmen.



Patroling crews consisting of different maintenance squadrons provided armed guard surveillance across the flight line including F-16 Fighting Falcon launches.



“By being trained in multi-faceted techniques on how to safeguard our aircraft, we ensure that we are fully prepared for the future fight and to take the fight north,” said McKinney.