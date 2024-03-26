USAG Benelux Summer Hire Program 2024

CHIEVRES, Belgium – U.S. Army Garrison Benelux is now seeking students for their six-week summer hire program beginning June 17, 2024.



Designed to offer meaningful work experiences and promote responsibility, the annual program offers clerical and light laborer positions to U.S. Family member dependents ages 14 to 22.



"The Summer Hire Program is an excellent opportunity to positively influence the youth in our community,” said Mike Lee, civilian personnel liaison at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium.



“The program fosters good work ethics through experience and promoting responsibility in preparation for future education and career goals."



Summer hires are expected to be available for the entirety of the program from June 17 to July 26, 2024.



Positions are open across the USAG Benelux footprint at Chièvres Air Base, SHAPE and USAG Benelux-Brussels in Belgium and at USAG Benelux-Brunssum in the Netherlands.



“This is a great opportunity to expose our youth and young adults to the workforce and the Federal government,” said Lee.



The application process is open April 1-30, 2024. To apply, please visit USAJobs and search “Benelux”.



Additional Sources



Read more about previous summer hire experiences at USAG Benelux: https://home.army.mil/benelux/my-fort/news/summer-hires-lend-hand-usag-benelux

