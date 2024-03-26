National Museum of the American Sailor Hosts "Sea Stories: Remembering Vietnam"

Photo By Kimberley Ortega | Panelists participating in the "Sea Stories: Remembering Vietnam" event at the...... read more read more Photo By Kimberley Ortega | Panelists participating in the "Sea Stories: Remembering Vietnam" event at the National Museum of the American Sailor on Friday, March 29, 2024. This group, made up of Vietnam and Vietnam Era veterans, shared stories and experiences with more than 50 visitors during the museum's event. see less | View Image Page

On Friday, March 29, 2024 the National Museum of the American Sailor welcomed more than 50 visitors for the “Sea Stories: Remembering Vietnam” event.



The event was hosted in commemoration of those who served in the Vietnam War, or Vietnam Era, and offered visitors the opportunity to hear their remarkable stories and experiences firsthand. The event’s moderator, Master Chief (retired) Michael Magnetta, lead the discussion with a series of questions which allowed each panelist to share what it was like serving in the military during this turbulent time in American history.



The panelists included: FTG2 G. Bender, ET1 E. Garner, MM2 S. Ginsburg, LT Navigator P. Patterson, SCPO J. Powell, CPO/CWO T. Rock, and MCPO A. Smith.



Following the discussion, visitors were able to ask questions and interact with the panelists. In attendance were members of the public, students from Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes (SWESC), as well as one Vietnam veteran who received his commemorative pin.



For more news from the National Museum of the American Sailor, visit www.history.navy.mil/nmas.