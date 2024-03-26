Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Museum of the American Sailor Hosts "Sea Stories: Remembering Vietnam"

    &quot;Sea Stories: Remembering Vietnam&quot; Panelists

    Panelists participating in the "Sea Stories: Remembering Vietnam" event at the

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Story by Kimberley Ortega 

    National Museum of the American Sailor

    On Friday, March 29, 2024 the National Museum of the American Sailor welcomed more than 50 visitors for the “Sea Stories: Remembering Vietnam” event.

    The event was hosted in commemoration of those who served in the Vietnam War, or Vietnam Era, and offered visitors the opportunity to hear their remarkable stories and experiences firsthand. The event’s moderator, Master Chief (retired) Michael Magnetta, lead the discussion with a series of questions which allowed each panelist to share what it was like serving in the military during this turbulent time in American history.

    The panelists included: FTG2 G. Bender, ET1 E. Garner, MM2 S. Ginsburg, LT Navigator P. Patterson, SCPO J. Powell, CPO/CWO T. Rock, and MCPO A. Smith.

    Following the discussion, visitors were able to ask questions and interact with the panelists. In attendance were members of the public, students from Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes (SWESC), as well as one Vietnam veteran who received his commemorative pin.

    For more news from the National Museum of the American Sailor, visit www.history.navy.mil/nmas.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.30.2024 14:20
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US
    Veterans
    Vietnam
    Navy Museum

