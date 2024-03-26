U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Issues IPOP Project Permit

Today, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Ocean Division announced that it has issued a permit to IPOP, LLC to dredge and dispose of material in U.S. waters near Nome, Alaska.



Alaska District will administer the permit.



To view the permit, visit https://www.pod.usace.army.mil/Missions/Regulatory/Appeals.



For information about the USACE regulatory process, visit https://www.pod.usace.army.mil/Missions/Regulatory.



Queries regarding the permit decision may be directed to POD Public Affairs Office at pod-pao@usace.army.mil.



