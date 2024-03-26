Today, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Ocean Division announced that it has issued a permit to IPOP, LLC to dredge and dispose of material in U.S. waters near Nome, Alaska.
Alaska District will administer the permit.
To view the permit, visit https://www.pod.usace.army.mil/Missions/Regulatory/Appeals.
For information about the USACE regulatory process, visit https://www.pod.usace.army.mil/Missions/Regulatory.
Queries regarding the permit decision may be directed to POD Public Affairs Office at pod-pao@usace.army.mil.
###
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2024 21:54
|Story ID:
|467431
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Issues IPOP Project Permit, by Susan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT