    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Issues IPOP Project Permit

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Story by Susan Lee  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Today, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Ocean Division announced that it has issued a permit to IPOP, LLC to dredge and dispose of material in U.S. waters near Nome, Alaska.

    Alaska District will administer the permit.

    To view the permit, visit https://www.pod.usace.army.mil/Missions/Regulatory/Appeals.

    For information about the USACE regulatory process, visit https://www.pod.usace.army.mil/Missions/Regulatory.

    Queries regarding the permit decision may be directed to POD Public Affairs Office at pod-pao@usace.army.mil.

    ###

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
