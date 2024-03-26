San Angelo Chamber of Commerce Hosts Col. Corbett for Goodfellow Update Luncheon

he San Angelo Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual State of Goodfellow luncheon at the McNease Convention Center, San Angelo, Texas, on March 19.

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Corbett, 17th Training Wing deputy commander spoke at the monthly San Angelo Chamber of Commerce luncheon to provide an update about the previous year of operations at Goodfellow as well as to provide insight as to the future of the base.



“This year would not have been possible without the relationships we share with the city and everyone in this room,” said Corbett.



During his speech, Corbett offered words of thanks to the civic leaders and base partners for their continued support throughout the years. He highlighted the success of the 17th Training Wing's mission: to train, transform, and empower joint and coalition warriors in conjunction with community partners.



“It’s time we look for more ways to work together,” said Corbett. “If anyone here has an idea of something we could do better together, please don't leave today without seeing any of the staff.”

Goodfellow Air Force Base and the city of San Angelo serve as an example of award-winning community partnerships with all other Air Force installations. San Angelo is the only city to have been awarded the Altus Trophy, an award recognizing great community partnerships and relationships within the community on more than one occasion.

