Spouse of TRADOC Commanding General visits installation

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Senior Spouses traveled from Joint Base Langley-Eustis to tour the installation March 22, speaking to spouses and getting a look into many of the facilities on post.



Michelle Brito, spouse of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Commanding General Gen. Gary M. Brito, learned about Fort Gregg-Adams broad roles, missions and functions in support of Soldiers, families and civilian employees. Leah Harris, spouse of TRADOC Command Sergeant Major Raymond S. Harris, also attended.



They spoke with several groups, focusing on Fort Gregg-Adams spouses. They also toured multiple locations, including the U.S. Army Ordnance Training Support Facility, the Child Development Center campus, housing areas, the Army Women’s Museum and the Quartermaster Museum.



“It’s incredible to see all this history around us,” Brito said. “To witness and be a part of the history still being made today is a gift.”



The first stop of the visit was the TSF, which is the first training support facility in the U.S. Army. It houses collections from Aberdeen Proving Ground, Redstone Arsenal, Picatinny Arsenal and Watervliet Arsenal.



“Every piece we have on display here gives you more insight into the history of the era it was used in and the battles it was used for,” said Eury J. Cantillo, Army Ordnance Training Support Facility curator.



The mission of the TSF is to support Soldier training, education, leader development and to facilitate the preservation of historically significant artifacts and equipment from the colonial period to the present for research and development.



“The preservation of everything is just amazing,” Brito said. “This is such a great learning opportunity for not only our Soldiers who are currently in, but for our future Soldiers as well.”



Following the tour at TSF, the visit continued to the Child Development Center campus where Brito and guests received a tour of all the facilities on the campus.



Army Child, Youth and School Services programs, including CDCs, support military readiness by reducing the conflict between a Soldier's mission requirements and his or her parental responsibilities.



“We currently support a variety of working households,” said Tamara Johnson, CYS coordinator. “From our dual military families, where both parents are full time active-duty service members, our families where one parent is in the military and their spouse is a civilian, to our single parent service members, we are here to help out and support wherever the need may be.”



After touring the CYS campus, the visit stopped in an on-post housing neighborhood to go inside one of the homes. Albert Williams, Housing Division chief, talked about the housing prospects and opportunities here on post.



“We strive hard to assure every Soldier and their family is taken care of,” he said.



Williams and Hunt Military Communities associates led Brito, Harris and guests through the home explaining different home floorplans for on-post housing.



“Gregg-Adams Family Housing is managed by Hunt Military Communities, a national real estate services leader that has been providing service members and their families with expertly designed homes, fully developed communities and exceptional management services for over 40 years,” said Trisha Brown, Hunt Military Communities associate.



Brito also toured the Army Women’s Museum, where she spoke with Tracy Bradford, Army Women’s Museum curator, about the new exhibit opening at the museum in honor of Lt. Col. Charity Adams and the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.



It is called “Courage to Deliver: The Women of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.”



“We now have an unprecedented collection of 6888th artifacts and archives representing this unique Army story,” Bradford said. “The support and enthusiasm surrounding this exhibit has been inspirational.”



It was a collaboration between the Center for Military History, the Friends of the Army Women’s Museum Association and the descendants of the Six Triple Eight, she said.



The ribbon cutting and grand opening will take place April 26, one day away from the one-year anniversary of the installation’s redesignation ceremony, which took place April 27, 2023.



The new name, Fort Gregg-Adams, honors Adams and Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg.



Adams – as she was known before leaving military service and taking the married name Earley – led the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion beyond mission accomplishment in the European Theater of Operations during World War II. Gregg is the Army’s first Black three-star general and namesake of an Army logistics award.



Following the Women’s Museum tour, Brito met with Fort Gregg-Adams spouses at the Quartermaster Museum to talk and answer further questions.



Spouses discussed ongoing issues, changes happening in the community, and other items needing to be addressed. Some of these topics for discussion included childcare needs for Soldiers and families, transitioning into schools and healthcare systems when first arriving on post and more.



Spouses extended their appreciation to Brito and Harris for taking the time to listen, answer their questions and for having the much-needed conversations with them.





