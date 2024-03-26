USACE Transatlantic Division employee embarks on Army Coaching Program journey

WINCHESTER, Va.-A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division employee is undertaking an intense talent management program in order to help fellow employees in their careers; the first employee in the organization to do so.



Zenovia D. Wilcox, a senior program manager and Army Corps civilian applied for and was accepted into the program earlier this year. The Army Coaching Program is a non-attributional, Soldier-focused, confidential, and career-long program which focuses on a Soldier’s self-development and professional goals as well as their performance and potential.



Her interest in applying for the Army Coaching Program was based on her experience serving as a registered architect at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters, where she had the opportunity to provide mentorship and guidance for other architects within the Architecture Community of Practice.



She is about halfway through and says she’s learning and acquiring new skills with the program.



“I am finding the program eye-opening,” she said. “You find yourself using the skills more often in the workplace. For instance as a coach I am now implementing listening to others and using the program’s House of Leadership concept to find solutions that best fit them.”



While it may seem similar to a mentorship program, coaching is more about facilitating a leader’s insight. Coaching is guided self-development, according to Wilcox.



Wilcox is looking forward to her graduation and the ability to coach others. “This was a way to give back and share my experiences,” she said.

The Army Coaching Program began in 2019. If accepted, the attendees must complete 16-weeks of training as well as be available to coach 100 hours in the first two years after certification. Details of the program including how to apply may be found here: https://talent.army.mil/acp/training/. Details on how to request a coach may be found here: https://talent.army.mil/acp/.



The USACE Transatlantic Division provides engineering solutions for our mission partner’s toughest full spectrum challenges in one of the most dynamic construction environments in the world. With oversight of nearly $5 billion in projects throughout the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility, as well as dedicated support to the U.S. Special Operations Command, we combine dedicated and expeditionary district capabilities, partnering in peace and war, to deliver innovative, resilient, and sustainable solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense and the nation; and establish the conditions for regional security and stability throughout the Middle East and Central Asia.



The division delivers its programs through two districts, the Transatlantic Middle East District, headquartered in Virginia, and the Transatlantic Expeditionary District, which combined the Division’s contingency operations assets as one optimized command, headquartered in Kuwait.

