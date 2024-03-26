Army Reserve division hosts senior-enlisted leader symposium

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. - The U.S. Army Reserve's 99th Readiness Division held its Command Sergeant Major Symposium March 22-24 here at division headquarters.



Command Sgt. Maj. Subretta Pompey, 99th RD command sergeant major, hosted the three-day event for senior enlisted Army Reserve leaders throughout the 99th's 13-state region.



"When I'm out in the field and I'm visiting units and I'm visiting Soldiers, it just seems that there's a gap in communication, a gap in understanding the requirements and regulations," Pompey explained. "The goal of me putting this event together is just educating leaders."



Command sergeants major and sergeants major attending the event received a tour of the nearby Philadelphia VA Medical Center on day one. The next two days included interactive working groups, leader discussions, and briefings by U.S. Army Reserve Command and 99th RD staff.



"The more we keep our leaders informed, the more we're able to keep our Soldiers informed, and the more they're able to prepare, plan and perform whatever the mission is," Pompey said.



Topics covered during the event included USARC G-1, 99th RD Retirement Services, Defense Logistics Agency turn-in and new equipment fielding, a Training and Doctrine Command overview, veterans education benefits, and leadership development.



"It's getting the leaders at different levels together, and inviting the USARC team to educate and train and make sure we're all tracking what the requirements are what we need to do to make the Army better," Pompey said.



"The transfer of information from here back to the organizations to train our Soldiers is what I was getting after," she added.

