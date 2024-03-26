Women’s History Month Spotlight: Women of Navy Medicine R&D

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Triniti Lersch | 220808-N-GK686-1039 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 8, 2022) – Capt....... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Triniti Lersch | 220808-N-GK686-1039 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 8, 2022) – Capt. Virginia Blackman, U.S. Naval Medical Research Unit 3 commanding officer, left, Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Cherry Andres, center, and Lt. Allison Fullenkamp, right, cut the cake in honor of the 50th Anniversary of Z-Gram 116 at the galley on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Aug. 8, 2022. 50 years ago, on Aug. 7, Adm. Elmo Zumwalt, Chief of Naval Operations (1960-1974), released Z-Gram 116 calling for equal rights and opportunities for women in the Navy. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Triniti Lersch) see less | View Image Page

As Women's History Month comes to a close, some of the Navy Medicine Research and Development (NMR&D) enterprise’s women in various leadership roles share their thoughts on its significance, and on their careers in research.



Spanning the globe, the enterprise comprises eight commands, and over 1,330 Navy Medicine personnel. Women represent nearly 40% of members enterprise-wide, higher than the Navy’s average.



"Without the accomplishments of women in the Navy, our ability to preserve freedoms would be greatly reduced," said Capt. Franca Jones, commander, Naval Medical Research Command.



After completing her Ph.D. in microbiology and immunology, Jones accepted a direct commission as a lieutenant in the Medical Service Corps in 2002 and assumed command of NMRC last year. She previously served as the commanding officer of Naval Medical Research Unit NAMRU, SOUTH, then known as NAMRU-6, in Peru.



“My accomplishments as a naval officer would not have been possible without the many women who came before me,” Jones noted.



Capt. Virginia Blackman, commanding officer, NAMRU EURAFCENT, encourages young women interested in medical research to embrace the unique opportunities the Navy offers.



"It's okay if you don't feel like you fit perfectly within Navy Medicine," Blackman noted. “Share your aspirations with mentors, and don't hesitate to ask for guidance. Whether you serve for five years or 25, your naval service will challenge you to grow in new ways.”



Blackman commissioned in 1995 through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarship program and began her career as an inpatient nurse at Naval Medical Center San Diego, California. Prior to her current position, she served NAMRU INDO PACIFIC’s , then known as formerly known as NAMRU-2, executive officer.



"In my career, I have seen the number of women increase dramatically,” Blackman said. "Those of us who joined the Navy in the 1990s continue to climb, changing the organization.”



Blackman also cited improvements in Navy policy that might make service more appealing, such as maternity leave increasing from six weeks to 12 weeks, paternity leave, convalescence for stillbirths and miscarriages, support for breastfeeding at work and support for non-traditional families.



Capt. Jennifer Buechel, commanding officer, NAMRU San Antonio, recommends that all interested service members, regardless of sex or gender, seek out STEM opportunities, and discourages gender bias within the sciences.



"There remains a stereotypical belief at times that girls or women may not be good at STEM,” Buechel remarked. “These skills are learned, and not gender-based traits. We need to show girls examples of successful women in STEM and encourage them to question and love discovery.”



Buechel began her career in 1998 as a medical surgical critical care nurse. Prior to her current position, she served as the executive officer at the Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL).



Buechel emphasized the importance of giving girls the opportunities to take STEM courses in school. She also encourages schools and parents to enroll young girls in camps and after-school clubs to give them confidence in these areas.



Dr. Jill Phan, NMR&D science director, highlighted the significant contributions women make across NMR&D’s six core capability areas: infectious disease, warfighter health and performance, bioeffects, combat casualty care, research support and physical, mental and behavioral health.



“All aspects of Navy medical research have the potential to appeal to women looking for careers in STEM,” Phan explained. "The more minds we have working on these problems, the sooner we will have the necessary solutions. As our leadership demographics show, the enterprise is an organization where women can excel in areas they are passionate about.”



Phan’s career at NMRC began as a contractor in 2003 with NMRC’s Biological Defense Research Directorate, where she conducted immunodiagnostics research. She became a federal employee in 2008, and since 2020 has worked on behalf of the commander as science director to focus on the strategic scientific direction of the enterprise.



Throughout the year, NMR&D aims to recognize the historical and contemporary contributions of women service members and civilian staff within the DoD. Our women in research and development provide insight into the past, present, and potential roads ahead of the Navy and the nation.



