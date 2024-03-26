MDA, Navy Conducts Successful Intercept with SM-6; Advances collaboration with Australia

Late yesterday, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, in cooperation with the U.S. Navy, successfully conducted an intercept of an advanced Medium Range Ballistic Missile (MRBM) test target utilizing the Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) Dual II with Software Upgrade (SWUP).



Known as Flight Test Aegis Weapon System (FTM) 32, or Stellar Laelaps, the test demonstrated the capability to detect, track, engage, and intercept an MRBM target in the terminal phase of flight culminating in a live intercept by an Aegis Baseline 9 equipped ship.



Significantly, this test also represented the most robust participation in an Aegis test to date by U.S. ally Australia, who leveraged the event to demonstrate their own capabilities with participating air, land, and sea assets. In addition, the USS Jack H. Lucas, the first Flight III Aegis Destroyer equipped with SPY-6 radar, successfully participated in this critical event in support of its Initial Operational Test and Evaluation campaign.



“This successful intercept against an advanced threat-representative target in the final stages of flight demonstrated the power and flexibility of the Aegis Weapon System paired with the Standard Missile 6,” said MDA Director Lieutenant General Heath Collins. “MDA is very grateful and honored to have Australia participate in this important test and we look forward to further collaboration with them in the future as we work together with all of our allies to maintain deterrence in the Indo-Pacific.”



Australia’s support included a demonstration of radar capabilities of the ANZAC Class frigate HMAS Stuart, together with an Australian E-7 Wedgetail aircraft assisting in data collection and communications. Australian sensors also provided target track data in support of a cued-organic simulated engagement, demonstrating allied interoperability.



In addition to Australia achieving its objectives, their participation provided significant benefit in assisting the U.S. with redundancy for test telemetry collection. Through the collaboration, additional objectives were achieved that increased interoperability and integration between the two countries.



“This was a unique opportunity to work closely with the U.S. MDA and U.S. Navy as they tested the Aegis Weapon System’s ability to detect, track and defend against short-to-medium range ballistic missiles, while we simultaneously observed the performance of our own systems,” said Australian Defence Force Chief of Joint Operations, Lieutenant General Greg Bilton, AO CSC. “It is a great example of our deepening defence engagement with the U.S. and an excellent opportunity to demonstrate the Australian Defence Force’s interoperability with the U.S. Navy.”



A complex test against a priority threat target, FTM-32 represented the fourth flight test of an Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense-configured vessel using the upgraded SM-6 Dual II missile and the second Aegis Baseline 9.C2 (BMD 5.1) intercept of an MRBM target using the SM-6 Dual II SWUP missile.



The test target was launched from PMRF, located on Kauai, Hawaii. USS Preble launched the SM-6 Dual II missiles and successfully intercepted the MRBM test target.



SM-6 delivers over-the-horizon, air defense capability and can perform Anti-Air Warfare (AAW), Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD), and Anti-Surface Warfare (ASUW) missions. The SM–6 Dual II SWUP missile is designed to defend against short-to-medium range ballistic missiles in the terminal phase of flight.



Additional information about all elements of the U.S. Missile Defense System can be found at www.mda.mil.



