Lohse takes command of 4th Fighter Wing

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C.. -- Maj. Gen. David Lyons, Fifteenth Air Force commander, presiding over the change of command for the 4th Fighter Wing and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base from Col. Lucas Teel to Col. Morgan Lohse during a ceremony at Flag Park, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 22, 2024.



The ceremony began with the playing of the National Anthem by Kelte Teel, Col. Teel’s daughter, followed by remarks from Lyons and then the presentation of a Legion of Merit First Oak Leaf Cluster to Teel.



“Shack (Teel), you have shown extraordinary leadership. Your focus on Lead Wing development and exercise advancement was key in the certification process. Preparing the 4th Fighter Wing for its first overseas tasking under the new force generation model. You fostered a deep community amongst your Airmen and strengthened community bonds that will resonate long after your tenure,” Lyons said. “The warriors of the 4th Fighter Wing have been exceptional because you lead them well.”



The decoration was presented for his accomplishments during his command of the 4th Fighter Wing, beginning on May 5, 2022, to include his leadership over 22,000 Airman and responsibility over 94 F-15E aircraft valued at 5.1 billion dollars. Additionally, he was recognized for his work within the local community to open an on-base school, his mentorship for the F-15E Formal Training Units culminating to the first on-time graduation in five years, and for fostering an environment of diversity, equality and inclusion.



“It's been the absolute privilege of my career to have served alongside you. This wing has lived up to the mantra of ‘4th but first.’ This is your legacy and at every chance you have proven yourselves worthy of, and advanced, that legacy,” Teel said. “Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Wingman.”



After departing Seymour Johnson, Teel will go on to command the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing.



After the award presentation came the official change of command and passing of the guidon, a tradition dating back to 1775 that allows members of a unit to officially recognize the authority of the incoming commander and honor the service of the outgoing commander.



Before taking command, Lohse was the 4th Operations Group commander where he oversaw six squadrons responsible for organizing, training, equipping, and deploying over 90 F-15E aircraft and producing 80 new F-15E aircrews per year in Air Combat Command’s largest Formal Training Unit.



“Jester (Lohse), you are well prepared to lead, and I am confident you will continue this wing’s legacy by taking great care of our incredible Airmen,” Lyons said.



After officially taking command, Lohse had the opportunity to address Team Seymour for the first time.



“You can expect me to take care of our most precious resource, you, our people. While we accomplish the mission together, you can expect clear intent, trust and delegation,” Lohse said. “Tara and I are thrilled to be here, to serve you, support you, protect you and get the job done together.”

