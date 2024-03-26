There is a new BOSS in town: New program president aims to improve lives of Soldiers.

Courtesy Photo | Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall BOSS members enjoy bowling for Thanksgiving at the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall BOSS members enjoy bowling for Thanksgiving at the Strike Zone bowling center. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, Va. - The Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers has a new president who is looking to recharge and develop service members at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall.

Spc. Trevon Davis was elected BOSS president in November 2023. Davis says, "Our plan is to first reach people who don't know what BOSS is." Davis continues to grow the BOSS program, which saw a slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BOSS has three primary components, one of which is community service. Volunteering through BOSS allows soldiers to gain life experience, skills, and a sense of pride and ownership of their community. Soldiers also have the opportunity to explore new interests and passions outside of their military duties.

"We go and see vets, and they give you an earful, and I love it," said Davis, President of the Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall BOSS Program. "They will tell you all their cool stories. I've learned so much just from talking to them." he added.

BOSS members meet monthly at the joint base Bowling Center to discuss quality-of-life issues and plan activities. A survey provides insight into soldiers' needs and wants and helps the President plan the program's activities.

"I want to help with life skills," said Davis. "We bring in different avenues of skills. Anything from working on cars to cooking gives you a setup outside the military to grow as a person."

Another component of the BOSS program is recreation and leisure, which allows soldiers to participate in activities off-base. Soldiers request a variety of activities, from indoor skydiving to cooking lessons. "You have fun exploring things you may not like, or you never would have done before," said Davis. He takes everything from the soldiers, and the BOSS counsel makes those things happen. "We work for them," added Davis.

The BOSS program allows people to destress, making the soldiers' lives easier. "Everyone has a battery, and it slowly depletes after a while. My job is to recharge that battery and give you more skills to further you in life," Davis added.

BOSS meets monthly on the second Friday at 3 p.m. in the Bowling Center conference room.

For more joint base news, visit: army.mil/jbmhhnews