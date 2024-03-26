U.S. Fleet Cyber Commander Visits CIWT

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Vice Adm. Craig A. Clapperton, commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / Navy Space Command / Joint Force Headquarters – Cyber (Navy) / U.S. 10th Fleet, visited the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and Information Warfare Training Center (IWTC) Corry Station on Mar. 27, 2024.



The focus of the visit was for CIWT and IWTC Corry Station leadership and staff to provide Clapperton an overview of both commands’ operations with a particular focus on Information Systems Technician (IT) training.



Clapperton received an overview of IT “A” and “C” School training from Information Systems Technician Chief Brian Tromburg, an IT “A” instructor at IWTC Corry Station. Clapperton discussed numerous ideas and levers to address IT manning deficiencies and incentivize retention across the IT rating at all levels.



Clapperton was also given a demonstration of the Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System 3-Dimensional (MRTS 3D®). During the demonstration Cryptologic Technician Technical 1st Class Marshall Matters, a Cryptologic Technician Technical “A” School instructor who uses the MRTS 3D® heavily in his curriculum, emphasized the cost-savings created by using the MRTS 3D® trainers, as well as the increase in “sets and reps” on the equipment each Sailor receives while working on their own virtual system.



Clapperton concluded his visit with an All Hands Call, an opportunity to address CIWT and IWTC Corry Station leadership and staff, to impart guidance and answer questions. While there he underscored the three main warfighting capabilities that Information Warfare Sailors bring to the fleet: Assured Command and Control (AC2); battlespace awareness; and non-kinetic effects.



Clapperton told the instructors and staff, “You have to help us make sure your Sailors understand their value…because what we do is greatly valued by every combatant commander out there, and every fleet commander out there, and the capabilities that we bring to that fight are absolutely foundational and critical.”



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains more than 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, cyber warfare technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.

