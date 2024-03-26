The 92nd Force Support Squadron recognized as 2023 Eubank award finalist

Photo By Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz | Airman Kai Beaubrin, a services apprentice assigned to the 92nd Force Support...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz | Airman Kai Beaubrin, a services apprentice assigned to the 92nd Force Support Squadron, serves breakfast to Col. Peter Olsen, Air Force Global Strike Command director of manpower, personnel and services, and Raymond Magby, 20th Mission Support Group deputy director for installation support, before a 92nd FSS briefing at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 22, 2024. The 92nd FSS showcased their capabilities and achievements during an unannounced inspection by evaluators as one of two finalists for the Maj. Gen. Eugene L. Eubank award for Best Small FSS. This prestigious award is named in honor of Eubank, who recognized the importance of morale and welfare for America’s fighting forces to further the overall Department of the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz) see less | View Image Page

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. – The 92nd Force Support Squadron earned recognition as one of two finalists for the Maj. Gen. Eugene L. Eubank award for Best Small FSS.

This prestigious award is named in honor of Maj. Gen. Eugene L. Eubank, who recognized the importance of morale and welfare for America’s fighting forces to further the overall Department of the Air Force mission.

“The 92nd Force Support Squadron continues to lead the way in exceptional base and community support via empowered Airmen and civilians,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Whitaker, 92nd FSS commander. “The Air Force presents this award to the FSS that embodies Maj. Gen. Eubanks and the Air Force’s priority to further the overall mission. We stand confident that we are the best.”

Recognition for this nomination stems from successes across the 92nd FSS including the mobilization of an Emergency Family Assistance Center in response to a 10,000-acre wildfire that left hundreds of Airmen and their families displaced.

During the Medical Lake Gray Fire response, the 92nd FSS collaborated with six local organizations to secure lodging, meals and 6.5 tons of dry goods for 148 families. Their response yielded two crisis-response evaluation superior performer awards and 11 civilian and military achievement medals.

Capt. Simon Pena, 92nd FSS operations officer, praised his unit for their dedication and said the nomination is symbolic of the valor and passion.

“This award would serve as an encouragement to our team as they continue their world-class efforts to fuel and sustain the force,” he said. “To be a member of the 92nd FSS is to be a humble, servant leader no matter what position you’re in or what level you operate at. It is often a thankless job that requires a lot of tireless effort, selflessness and determination.”

As part of the evaluation process, Col. Peter Olsen, Air Force Global Strike Command director of manpower, personnel and services, Raymond Magby, Shaw AFB 20th Mission Support Group deputy director for installation support, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Brown, Keesler AFB 81st Force Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, spent two days touring Fairchild AFB and conducting an unannounced inspection to familiarize themselves with the 92nd FSS’ mission.

Pena said that regardless of the outcome, the 92nd FSS will continue to serve the Airmen and families of Fairchild AFB with excellence and pride.