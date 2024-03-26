Dover AFB host Inaugural Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – The 436th Airlift Wing hosted more than 100 students and multiple community leaders during the Inaugural Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day at Dover AFB, Delaware, March 28, 2024.



The event was a collaboration between the 436th AW, the Legacy Flight Academy and Black Women in Aviation with the intent to teach and inspire the next generation of aviators.



“Today, we are focused on honoring the legacy and valor of the Tuskegee Airmen while at the same time promoting community outreach and engagement,” said 1st Lt. Aiden Sandhu, 436th Civil Engineering Squadron optimization officer in charge. “This event gives students who are excited about aviation the opportunity to learn about the past, recognize the progress we’ve made and allow them to talk with civic leaders, aviation experts and U.S. Air Force recruiters for those interested in serving.”



The day’s events consisted of a discussion panel with Dr. Gerald Curry, Air Force Review Boards Agency director, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Ernestine Epps, State Command Chief Warrant Officer Army, and Delaware State Sen. Eric Buckson, 16th District. The panel was followed by a tour of a C-5M Super Galaxy static display and an expo with several college and career aviation organizations. Finally, the day concluded with a second discussion panel comprised of Cedric Davis, United Airlines pilot, Ejide Fashina, program lead for the Federal Aviation Administration Partnership for Safety Program and William Charlton, Delaware State University Aviation Program director.



“The Tuskegee Airmen story is an American story, it's not a black or white story,” said U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Kenyatta Ruffin, former F-16 pilot and co-founder of Legacy Flight Academy. “They literally did what people thought was impossible, and we want the next generation to know that they can also do the ‘impossible’.”

