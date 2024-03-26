Minneapolis locks opening April 21 for navigation season

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Due to the arrival of spring, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is opening Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam and Lock and Dam 1, both in Minneapolis, to commercial and recreational vessels for the navigation season on Sunday, April 21.



Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam in Minneapolis remains permanently closed.



The St. Paul District navigation program provides a safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.



