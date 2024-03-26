USS Roosevelt completes maintenance period in Spain

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) completed its planned Selected Restricted Availability (SRA), a depot-level maintenance period in Rota, Spain, March 27, 2024.



Executing its largest maintenance availability to date, Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center (FDRMC) Detachment Rota successfully completed the planned maintenance requiring 30,600 mandays of work in just 117 days, a significant effort accomplished by effective planning and coordination.



Planned maintenance periods like SRAs maintain safety and mission-essential equipment, implement modernization on key systems, and ensure the ship will reach its planned service life. Maintenance during the SRA included work on the ship's propulsion system, replacement of the flight deck coating and preservation of the helicopter recovery assist, secure and traverse system track.



Modernization efforts during the availability included upgrading the ship’s communication suite, which provides secure afloat networks for naval and joint operations, ultimately improving the connectivity for Sailors, a significant advantage when on patrol. Other systems upgraded include the ship's sonar and navigation suites.



“Working with our industry partner Navantia, the ship and the squadron, we were able to execute impactful maintenance and modernization aboard USS Roosevelt that directly increased the ship’s warfighting capability,” said Cmdr. Greg DeJute, FDRMC Detachment Rota officer in charge. “The Rota team takes pride in knowing we are redelivering to the crew a ship that is fully mission-ready for its next patrol alongside our Allies and partners!”



USS Roosevelt is one of four Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers forward deployed to Rota, Spain and assigned to Destroyer Squadron 60 / Commander, Task Force 65.



FDRMC provides emergent, intermediate and depot-level maintenance and modernization for transient and Forward Deployed Naval Forces in U.S. Fifth and Sixth Fleets through fleet technical assistance, voyage repair, contract management oversight, assessments, and diving and salvage.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 10:23 Story ID: 467355 Location: NAVAL BASE ROTA, ES Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt completes maintenance period in Spain, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.