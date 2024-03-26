USACE Great Lakes Coastal Resiliency Study Team to Host Virtual Public Meetings

DETROIT – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), along with the eight Great Lakes states, will host several virtual public meetings to provide updates on the Great Lakes Coastal Resiliency Study (GLCRS) and to hear the public’s feedback on a shared vision for the study.



Each meeting will feature the same core presentation on the study and our shared vision, allowing the public to attend the session that best fits their schedule. States may provide a brief overview of their individual coastal program during those respective presentations co-hosted with a state partner.



The following virtual sessions are planned:

 April 8 (Hosted by Minnesota) – 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET

 April 9 (Hosted by Pennsylvania) – 2 p.m. CT/3 p.m. ET

 April 10 (Hosted by Indiana) – 9 a.m. CT/10 a.m. a.m. ET

 April 10 (Hosted by Ohio) – 2 p.m. CT/3 p.m. ET

 April 11 (Hosted by Illinois) – 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET

 April 11 (Hosted by Michigan) – 2 p.m. CT/3 p.m. ET

 April 15 (Hosted by New York) – 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET

 April 16 (Hosted by Wisconsin) – 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET

 April 16 (Hosted by USACE) – 5:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. ET



Study information and the virtual meeting links can be found at www.lrd.usace.army.mil/glcrs.

(meeting links will be posted April 1)



The GLCRS watershed study is a six-year, $14.4 million cost-shared study being conducted by USACE in partnership with the eight Great Lakes states: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin; as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and U.S. Geological Survey.



The GLCRS will complete a comprehensive assessment of the United States’ 5,200 miles of shoreline along the five Great Lakes and their connecting channels, as well as identifying coastal areas that could be vulnerable to future storms, flooding, extreme low- or high-water levels, erosion, and accretion under a range of possible future climate scenarios.



Populations, buildings, infrastructure, industries, navigation systems, cultural resources, ecosystems, coastal landscapes, and natural processes are at risk in areas with low coastal resiliency. The study will identify a range of actions to improve coastal resiliency and develop a collaborative, risk-informed decision framework to support the identification and prioritization of coastal investments by federal agencies; tribal nations, state and local governments; and non-governmental organizations.



The public is always encouraged to ask questions via the contact information on the GLCRS website or to pose questions during the question-and-answer portion of each public meeting. Contact information is posted on the GLCRS website to assist the public in finding their state’s point of contact for the study, as well as additional resources and information. Visit our website and subscribe to receive periodic email updates and any future public meeting notices.





