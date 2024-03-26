Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Empowering 335th TRS students through Robotic Process Automation

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Trenten Walters 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Representatives from the Department of the Air Force Bot Operations Team and Invoke Inc. educated students in the 335th Training Squadron on Robotic Process Automation.

    Through their traveling “micro-roadshow”, DAFBOT taught students in the Training Manager
    course how they can utilize automation software to perform at a higher level. By tasking the
    software to perform their data heavy, repetitive tasks, Training Managers will be able to do more
    in less time.

    Students received an entry level education to the automation software called UiPath, seeing
    firsthand the tangible benefits of automation.

    “Our ultimate goal here at DAFBOT is to rewrite schoolhouse curriculum and also drive policy
    change to encourage our Airmen to have an automation-first mindset,” said Master Sgt. Michael
    Olsen, DAFBOT automation lead. “The amount of daily tasks that most Airmen do that can be
    automated is astounding.”

    When creating a bot, Airmen can use pre-made template modules, altering them slightly to meet
    their specific request. Bots can carry out commands, respond to messages, handle routine
    tasks, and gather data and sort organizational statics.

    This software has played a pivotal role in driving the ongoing technology renaissance within
    today's Air Force optimizing Airmen’s time and resources for more efficient operations.

    To date, DAFBOT, with a key partnership with UiPath and Invoke Inc., has been able to publish
    automations across the enterprise and repurpose over two million man-hours collectively.

    “The introduction of automation into schoolhouse training programs represents a strategic
    imperative for the Air Force,” said Olsen. “Through this initiative, we have the opportunity to not
    only prepare Airmen for the challenges of tomorrow but also to inspire a culture of innovation
    and excellence that will propel us into the future.”

