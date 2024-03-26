Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Soldiers prove proficiency at warrior tasks

    VOLKEL, NETHERLANDS

    03.29.2024

    Story by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    VOLKEL, Netherlands – Company A, Allied Forces North Battalion, provided an individual weapons qualification range for U.S. Soldiers assigned to Joint force Command Brunssum on March 21 during their Ready Steady Week.

    “This range was imperative to the readiness of the formation and ultimately provides assurance to our allies at JFC Brunssum that we are competent and proficient at our warrior tasks,” said Capt. Tyler Gomez, Co. A, AFNorth Bn., commander.

    The company qualified 21 Soldiers on their individual assigned weapons.
    The company’s mission is to provide support to U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO units within the company area of responsibility to include ensuring the Soldiers meet all the Army’s training, medical and administrative requirements.

