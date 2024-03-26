NATO Soldiers prove proficiency at warrior tasks

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Shaun Reynolds, Allied Joint Force Command – Brunssum, qualifies with his...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Shaun Reynolds, Allied Joint Force Command – Brunssum, qualifies with his M17 pistol at a weapons qualification range in Volkel, Netherlands. JFC Brunssum is one of three operational-level NATO headquarters responsible for planning, executing and supporting military operations to deter and defend against all threats in order to preserve freedom and security of NATO members and partners. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

VOLKEL, Netherlands – Company A, Allied Forces North Battalion, provided an individual weapons qualification range for U.S. Soldiers assigned to Joint force Command Brunssum on March 21 during their Ready Steady Week.



“This range was imperative to the readiness of the formation and ultimately provides assurance to our allies at JFC Brunssum that we are competent and proficient at our warrior tasks,” said Capt. Tyler Gomez, Co. A, AFNorth Bn., commander.



The company qualified 21 Soldiers on their individual assigned weapons.

The company’s mission is to provide support to U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO units within the company area of responsibility to include ensuring the Soldiers meet all the Army’s training, medical and administrative requirements.