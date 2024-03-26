Best Job in the Army - 152E Apache Pilot

Photo By Spc. Nolan Brewer | U.S. Army Warrant Officer 1 Troy Dekert Jr. and Warrant Officer 1 Samuel Warren, both...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Nolan Brewer | U.S. Army Warrant Officer 1 Troy Dekert Jr. and Warrant Officer 1 Samuel Warren, both Apache pilots assigned to 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Squadron, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, pose for a photo at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, March 26, 2024. For individuals like Deckert and Warren, the passion for aviation and the exhilaration of flying the Apache outweigh any challenges faced during the extensive training it takes for them to become Apache pilots. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nolan Brewer) see less | View Image Page

Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania – The job of an Apache Helicopter pilot is to leverage the unique capabilities of the AH-64 Apache to conduct attack and reconnaissance missions, support ground forces, and contribute to the success of military operations by locating, reporting on, and engaging enemy forces as required.



For individuals like Warrant Officer 1 Troy Dekert Jr. and Warrant Officer 1 Samuel Warren, both Apache pilots assigned to Bravo Troop, 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, the passion for aviation and the exhilaration of flying outweigh any of the challenges faced during the long hours of training required to become a pilot.



“The Apache is like the Ferrari of the sky,” said Warren. “The first time I was in an Apache, my instructor pointed the nose towards the ground, and I almost jumped out of the chair.”



The Apache is renowned for its exceptional maneuverability and ability to ‘turn on a dime,’ despite not being the fastest helicopter. The Apache is known for being a monster of an aircraft and one of the most complex helicopters in the Army’s inventory to learn. It has the highest flight hour requirements, with pilots flying over 140 hours annually.



“Day one, my instructor showed me about 65% percent of the Apache capabilities, and I was immediately hooked,” said Dekert. “That was when I knew I picked the right aircraft. I was smiling, laughing, and giggling when we did some dives and turns.”



Apache pilots must be skilled aviators capable of operating in challenging conditions and executing a wide range of missions to support ground forces and achieve mission objectives. Developing these skills and learning about the aircraft can be exhilarating for a pilot who practices them.



“It feels like absolute freedom getting low to the ground, watching the grass and trees blur by, and then climbing to a couple hundred feet in the air within seconds,” said Dekert. “This is probably the best job in the Army.”



Becoming an Apache pilot requires an extensive amount of training. Candidates must complete several phases of training, which consist of Warrant Officer Candidate School for five weeks; Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) training for three weeks; Ground school, covering airfield operations and related subjects for three weeks; primary training for three to four months; Basic and Advanced Instruments for two months; and Basic Warfighting School for three weeks. Following this, an Order of Merit List is compiled based on test results, flight evaluations, and Army Combat Fitness Test scores, followed by a three-week post-graduate course. Opting to pilot an Apache entails an extra training period of 26 to 28 weeks.



Dekert now serves alongside other pilots with a similar passion for flight and continues to hone his skills through studying and hands-on flight time.



"I know at the end of the day, I love what I do," said Dekert, reflecting on his experiences as an Apache pilot.