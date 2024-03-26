Lt. Gen. Burleson honored with Korean name for commitment to ROK-US Alliance

Courtesy Photo | Woo, Hyun-euy, chairwoman, Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance Friendship Association,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Woo, Hyun-euy, chairwoman, Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance Friendship Association, presents Lt. Gen. Bill Burleson, Eighth Army commanding general, with a traditional Korean name at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 29, 2024. The name Bae is a tribute to the Bae Family of Pyeongtaek, the location of Combined Forces Command. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jung, Yun Sang) see less | View Image Page

Lt. Gen. Bill Burleson, Eighth Army commanding general, received an honorary Korean name today in a ceremony at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea. He received the name Bae, Il-woo from the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance Friendship Association.



The Korean naming ceremony is to express gratitude and appreciation for great service by U.S. leaders in Korea as a sign of respect for their commitment to the stronger bilateral alliance and friendship, according to the organization.



Burleson joins a long list of recipients of the honor, which include past U.S. presidents, and U.S. Forces Korea and Eighth Army commanders, who were recognized as leaders who strengthened the ROK-U.S. Alliance and brought the two countries closer together. Presidents Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Barack Obama were also honored with Korean names by the association.



According to the award plaque, the name Bae was chosen in honor of the Bae Family of Pyeongtaek City, where Combined Forces Command headquarters is located. Along with being commanding general of Eighth Army, Burleson also serves as chief of staff for CFC. Il means one and woo means great or grand.



Burleson also received an honorary taekwondo black belt.



Burleson is scheduled to relinquish command of Eighth Army April 5 after leading the U.S. Army’s premier field army for three and a half years.