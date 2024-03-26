From womb mates to battle buddies: a twin’s journey serving together.

Photo By Sgt. Liseth Espinel | U.S. Army Staff Sgts. Steven and Stevenson Aris, Motor Transport Operators with the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Liseth Espinel | U.S. Army Staff Sgts. Steven and Stevenson Aris, Motor Transport Operators with the 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division pose for a photo at Camp Humphreys, March 19, 2024. Aris' twins posed for a photo during the interview for the National Siblings Day. (U.S. Army photo by KPfc Ju, Mingyu) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea—They looked at each other, and as if they read each other's minds, they understood the plan. The trainees put their belongings in their sleeping bags and changed the locks on their lockers. When they had the opportunity, the twins traded places for a few days without anyone noticing and experienced basic combat training throughout each other's lives.



Staff Sgts. Steven and Stevenson Aris, Motor Transport Operators with the 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, started their military careers together in July 2019. They have not been apart since.



The Aris twins joined the Army without telling their parents when they were 18, in their hometown Jacksonville, Fla. "Our parents were not happy because we signed some papers and we were like, 'we leave in a week,'" said Stevenson. "They were like, 'where are you going?' and we were like 'the Army'."



During their military service, the Aris brothers have always found people around them who are willing to support them not only through the good times, but also through the tough times. Having each other in every unit they have been assigned has benefited their success in the Army. "If I need help with something he has done before, I can go, and we can figure it out together," said Steven.



The few times the twins were separated for a short period while serving in the Army, were for special training like Airborne School and Basic Leader Course. Classes that allowed them to interact with new people caused confusion in the future. "Sometimes people come up to me like, 'Remember when we went to BLC together?'" said Steven. "I was not going to explain that it was not me, but my twin brother, so I pretend and say, 'yeah, it was a fun time.'"



Although they are identical, their differences are shown through their personalities. Steven is the extroverted brother, known for making friends wherever he goes. While Stevenson is more reserved and enjoys doing his own thing.



The Aris twins are waiting to re-enlist and have selected Germany as their next assignment together. But in the meantime, they spend majority of their time together enjoying the culture and food that South Korea has to offer.



"All food is good, but I like Korean barbecue," said Stevenson. "I like being here because you meet new people, and the locals are very welcoming."



Their long-term goals might lead them down different paths in the future. Stevenson plans to finish college and continue working on the enlisted side until retirement. "Right now, I'm just taking general studies," he said. "I might go for pharmaceuticals, but I'm still figuring out where I'm going to go."



Steven plans to earn the Expert Soldier Badge and attend Ranger School before transitioning to the officer side. "I want to start my bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering," said Steven. "I'm still young and want to try different things."



For now, the Aris twins plan to continue growing together and supporting each other's plans. "He is my brother, both in the military and by blood," said Stevenson. "I know he will be there for me, and I will always be here for him."