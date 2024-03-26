51st FW elite guards, superior sentinels

Photo By Senior Airman Brittany Russell | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Giana Couch, 51st Security Forces elite guard, moves a...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Brittany Russell | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Giana Couch, 51st Security Forces elite guard, moves a barricade at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 21, 2024. The barricade was in place as elite gate guards conducted vehicle inspections to ensure that no prohibited items entered the installation. Elite guards play a pivotal role at Osan AB, safeguarding installation access and ensuring mission readiness.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – As the forefront defenders of Osan AB, elite guards of the 51st Security Forces Squadron stand as the initial barrier to threats, tasked with safeguarding the installation's security and controlling access.



While security forces Defenders typically handle patrols and traditional law enforcement duties, elite guards specialize solely in installation access and control. They have a range of responsibilities that include verifying people’s authority to enter the base, searching vehicles and persons for prohibited items, and safeguarding Osan AB by preventing anything that might jeopardize its mission or personnel from entering the gates.



“We’re the first line of defense people encounter when trying to gain access to the installation,” said Airman 1st Class Nekiah Armer, 51st SFS elite guard. “We determine who gets on base, and we’re going to stop anyone who should not be here.”



Elite gate guards undergo comprehensive training, and work alongside the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations to develop a range of capabilities that allow them to provide Osan AB with top-tier defense. They can identify forged documents and personal cues indicative of individuals seeking unauthorized entry with potentially harmful intentions into the installation.



“We go out and pick the best of the best,” said Master Sgt. David Bean, 51st SFS Elite Gate Guard Program section chief. “We’re picking highly motivated Defenders who are passionate, who always push through no matter the circumstances.”



Elite guards are pivotal in strengthening Osan AB's defenses, ensuring the 51st FW is always ready and able to “Fight Tonight.”



“We have near peer adversaries that would love to find a vulnerability in our defenses,” said Bean. “Our elite gate guards are vastly skilled and truly take Osan AB’s security to the next level.”