Healthcare Hero

FORT CARSON, Colo. — In the heart of military healthcare, a dedicated group of professionals stands ready to serve. Among them, the practical nursing specialists (68C) provide the highest quality of medical care and play a crucial role, combining clinical expertise with dedication.



Staff Sgt. Chendy Nga has been serving as a 68C for 10 years, enlisting in October 2013. She has dedicated herself to the well-being of Soldiers and their families. Whether it’s administering medications, monitoring vital signs, or providing compassionate care, Nga embodies the core values of loyalty, duty, and selfless service.



Nga always knew she wanted to join the Army and she found that 68C was one of the few Military Occupational Specialties that offer licenses that directly translate to the civilian sector. She finds the role rewarding not only from a medical standpoint but also because it offers unique opportunities. Practical nursing specialists can engage in airborne and air assault missions and provide nursing care in potentially hostile environments with limited resources.



“It makes you a better person and a better nurse overall," Nga said. “You’re building resiliency and learning how to manage limited resources but still are able to provide patient care.”



Her care for her fellow Soldiers and patients goes beyond mere duty.



“She’s very humble and a really good teammate," said Maj. Veronica Vasquez, Operations OIC for 627th Hospital Center. “She’s always very caring for the mission and the Soldiers. She always puts them before herself.“



Nga continued by speaking on what being a 68C means to her.



“What I love about being a 68C is not just taking care of patients but taking care of our own.“ Nga said. “Whether it’s the person to the right or left of us or our family members or veterans just continuing to care for our military environment.“



Nga and those that provide healthcare continue to ensure Soldiers receive quality medical care wherever duty calls. If you want to learn more about practical nursing specialists, you can read more about it at Practical Nursing Specialist | goarmy.com

