Sierra Army Depot fine-tuning processes for tracking equipment, training

Photo By Doug Magill | Jonathan Patie (left), Sierra Army Depot program manager and Johnathan Ayers, program...... read more read more Photo By Doug Magill | Jonathan Patie (left), Sierra Army Depot program manager and Johnathan Ayers, program analyst go over a worksheet, March 14, during Sierra Army Depot's annual Transformation Plan of Command Review. The Transformation Plan of Command Review is a process improvement event that produces a document recording the objectives, strategies, and actions the depot intends to pursue over the course of a year, to achieve improvements in operations, performance, or marketability. see less | View Image Page

America’s end-of-first-life center will be evaluating and refining how it keeps track of equipment and how it records training, over the next year.



Sierra Army Depot senior leaders gathered, March 14, to discuss the depot’s process improvement program and to set priorities and goals for 2024. The discussions are part of Sierra Army Depot’s annual Transformation Plan of Command review. The Transformation Plan of Command produces a document annually that records the objectives, strategies, and actions the depot intends to pursue over the course of a year, to achieve improvements in operations, performance, or marketability.



“The Transformation Plan of Command enables leaders of Sierra Army Depot to develop the strategic focus that will drive the organization into the future,” Jon Hunter, Sierra Army Depot chief of staff, said.



The Sierra Army Depot command team, joined garrison and mission leadership in exercising the process, which is led by the depot’s continuous process improvement department – and is guided by the depot’s strategic plan. The depot decided to focus on two value streams – logistics readiness center maintenance management and property accountability. The focus on these two value streams signifies a shifting focus towards support processes, rather than the production processes that have been the focus previously.



“We wanted to look at these value streams because we had never really gotten garrison involved to this extent before,” Johnathan Ayers, Sierra Army Depot program analyst for process improvement, said. “By looking at logistics readiness center maintenance, we can fix a lot of sticking points that effect other areas on the installation and improve overall organizational readiness.”



The transformation plan of command is a continual process, but depot leaders formally review the priorities and direction of the program on an annual basis. The program has an added benefit of bringing depot operations more into line with wider-Army standards.



“This helps us increase our effectiveness and decrease our inefficiencies,” Hunter said. “It also allows to incorporate the standards of the Command Supply Discipline and Command Maintenance Discipline programs – and ultimately – ensure that we are in close compliance with Army standards.”