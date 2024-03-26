Army South hosts JBSA Women’s History Month Observance

Photo By Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | Hong Miller, U.S. Army Futures Command chief human capital officer, receives a...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | Hong Miller, U.S. Army Futures Command chief human capital officer, receives a standing ovation during the Joint Base San Antonio Women’s History Month Observance at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 27, 2024. Miller spoke of the historical achievements of women, highlighting their contributions to the U.S. Army dating back to the Revolutionary War. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens) see less | View Image Page

FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Army South hosted the Joint Base San Antonio Women’s History Month observance at the Fort Sam Houston Theater, March 27.



“The month of March celebrates women’s contributions to history, culture and society and is a reminder of the strength the U.S. military has gained by having a high-quality, all-volunteer force,” said Maj. Gen. William Thigpen, commanding general of U.S. Army South. “They have made countless contributions toward creating opportunities for a brighter future for all, which is fitting for this year’s theme: “Women Who Have Made Great Achievements.”



During the observance, three participants gave tributes to women who have made great achievements and personal impacts on their lives. One of those tributes was to Lt. Gen. Donna Martin, the 67th Inspector General of the Army by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox, U.S. Army South public affairs noncommissioned officer.



“Reflecting on Lt. Gen. Martin's impact, I'm filled with gratitude for her trailblazing leadership and unwavering commitment to breaking barriers,” said Cox. “She wasn't just my first commander; she is a mentor, an inspiration, and a reminder that with determination and perseverance, anything is possible.”



The guest speaker for the observance, Hong Miller, Army Futures Command chief human capital officer, also praised the magnanimous contributions women have made throughout history and emphasized the contributions of women in the military who paved the way for female service members.



“Women have supported the military long before they were legally allowed to serve or vote, and some women were so driven to serve and defend their nation that they did so unofficially, going as far as disguising themselves as men,” said Miller.



She mentioned women like Margret Corbin and Deborah Sampson who not only supported the Soldiers in the Revolutionary War, but also fought in combat.



Miller concluded her remarks emphasizing that the accomplishments of all women who have broken glass ceilings have set the stage for the inclusion and equality policies of the Department of Defense today, but there is still work to do and men can help.



“We continue to celebrate the historical achievements of women, but remain mindful that we have not yet arrived if we continue to celebrate women’s first as the rule rather than the exception,” said Miller. “We do all that we can to close gaps so that future generations will fully realize the benefits of true equity, inclusion and belonging.”