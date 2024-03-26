Cpt Kelly Russell: Pioneering Army Aviation in Multi-Domain Operations

Photo By Spc. Doniel Kennedy | U.S. Army Cpt. Kelly Russell, a UH-60 Pilot assigned to the Headquarters and...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Doniel Kennedy | U.S. Army Cpt. Kelly Russell, a UH-60 Pilot assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division poses for a photo in front of her aircraft at Butts airfield on Fort Carson, Colorado, March 22, 2024. Russell is a graduate of the prestigious Virginia Military Institute and has aspired to become a pilot since she was a child, following in her grandfather’s footsteps. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. – In the heart of the Rocky Mountains, where the thin air echoes with the rhythmic beat of rotor blades, one individual stands as a testament to courage, skill, and unwavering determination. Cpt. Kelly Russell, a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter pilot with the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, not only defies gravity but also redefines the boundaries of multi-domain warfare.



Russell’s journey to becoming an aviation officer in the Army was first sparked by her grandfather, retired Navy captain Wallace L. Russell, who served as a naval aviator, leading her to follow in his footsteps and attend the well renowned Virginia Military Institute (VMI).



“Growing up listening to the stories he had as both a flight instructor and as a pilot on the aircraft carriers he worked on always fascinated me as a kid and made me want to fly someday too,” exclaimed Russell.



While the Army is the branch Russell would commission with, her early journey into the military started with her grandfather’s branch, the Navy.



“After spending some time in the Navy program at VMI, I decided to talk with the Army about switching after learning I’d have more opportunities to fly,” said Russell.



Russell competed as a cross-country athlete, a sport she had been competing in for years, during her undergraduate time at VMI. Through her athletic and ROTC scholarships she was able to continue with her passions.



“With the school having a low female population, I saw the scholarship offer as a unique opportunity to continue competing as well as getting a chance to leave my footprint in the military,” explained Russell.



Maj. Taylor Roynon, brigade operations officer with the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, added context behind the importance of Russell’s role within the Army’s multi domain operations landscape.



“Pilots like Captain Russell serve as force multipliers in multi-domain operations. From swiftly deploying troops to providing close combat attack,” said Roynon.



“Against anti-access and area-denial threats, our aviators bridge gaps between land, air, and maritime domains, enabling joint warfighters to achieve dominance and ensure the freedom of movement.” Roynon added.



Russell’s expertise as an Army Aviator extends far beyond flying, it encompasses the art of bridging domains. She explained how imperative the functions of Blackhawk pilots truly are in modern warfare.



“Vertical mobility, firepower delivery, and having eyes in the sky are all functions that I see as vital for our efficiency in any fight,” Russell said.



“Understanding each mission and coordinating the proper use of the airspace is imperative to our success in any mission across all domains,” explained Russell.



Proper communication allows for pilots to successfully assist ground support with speedy real-time intelligence gained from above, provide air strikes when needed and provide aid and evacuation to wounded soldiers below.



As the Army charts its course in multi-domain operations, Russell will leave a legacy that echoes as a beacon of diversity. She reminds us that every rotor rotation continues to propel us toward victory.