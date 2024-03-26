217th Military Police Detachment welcomes new commander

Photo By Chad Menegay | Capt. Brandon White, the incoming commander for the 217th Military Police Detachment,...... read more read more Photo By Chad Menegay | Capt. Brandon White, the incoming commander for the 217th Military Police Detachment, accepts the unit guidon from Col. James D. Hoyman, U.S. Army Fort Gregg-Adams Garrison commander, as part of a 217th change of command ceremony March 28, 2024, at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. “I am very much looking forward to leading this esteemed unit,” said White. “Our mission here is of the utmost importance.” (U,S. Army photo by Chad Menegay) see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Capt. Brandon White took command of the 217th Military Police and 544th MP Military Working Dog detachments from Capt. Michael Kolthoff March 28 at the 217th headquarters here.



“I am excited to take this next step in my Army career,” said White. “I am very much looking forward to leading this esteemed unit. Our mission here is of the utmost importance.”



Col. James D. Hoyman, U.S. Army Fort Gregg-Adams Garrison commander, presided over the exchange of organizational colors signifying the transfer of command from Kolthoff to White.



“The commander is responsible for everything that happens and fails to happen within an organization,” Hoyman said. “That’s a little bit weighty, and it should be. [White], though, is someone who has his head on straight, and he fits all the attributes and competencies that are desired in our Army.”



White is not new to the 217th or Fort Gregg-Adams, as his last assignment was as the law enforcement operations officer for the 217th. He has worked as a platoon leader and executive officer for the 401st MP Company and as the assistant S4 for the 720th MP Battalion at Fort Cavazos, Texas; and as the provost marshal for USAG Yongsan-Casey at Camp Casey, South Korea.



White’s military education includes the MP Basic Officer Leaders Course and the MP Captains Career Course. His civilian education includes a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from the Virginia Military Institute and a Master’s Degree in Business and Organizational Security Management from Webster University.



White’s awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Ribbon, Korea Defense Service Medal, and the Army Overseas Service Ribbon.



In sending off the outgoing commander, Hoyman thanked Kolthoff for his 21 months of leadership, which, according to Hoyman, included “flawless” security for major events like the installation redesignation from ‘Lee’ to ‘Gregg-Adams’ and open-to-the-public events like ‘Meet Your Army’ and the ‘Independence Day Celebration.’



The 217th and 544th also had individual deployments while Kolthoff was commander, sometimes with Military Working Dogs and predominantly in the Middle East, Hoyman said.



“We’re really proud of that work,” Hoyman said. “We never let the mission slip in view of the fact that resources weren’t always up to where you would hope them to be. We weren’t always 100 percent manned, but we still have to do the mission, and [Kolthoff] did a great job of carrying folks in that balance between mission and people, which is always a point of tension and challenge.”



Kolthoff credited the members of his unit for all that was accomplished and executed during his tenure as their leader and thanked many of them by name.



“I am very proud of this organization and forever in your debt,” Kolthoff said. “No other unit can do what we do; we are the center of gravity. With these Soldiers, I truly believe the sky is the limit.”



Kolthoff moves on to a role as an assistant professor of military science at the University of Illinois, developing and leading potential future officers.