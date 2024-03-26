II MEF honors the life and selfless service of Lt. Col. Scott Flurry

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC – II Marine Expeditionary Force honors the life and selfless service of Lt. Col. Scott Flurry, who passed away on Feb. 26, 2024, while deployed in support of Exercise Nordic Response 2024.



“They say it’s not the length of life, but the depth of life, and the depth of Scott’s life is immeasurable,” said Jon Laubert, Flurry’s college roommate.



Flurry was born on April 21st, 1984, in Bellevue, Nebraska, and was one of five children. He commissioned in the United States Marine Corps in 2008 after graduating from Peru State College with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice two years prior. While serving in the Marine Corps, Flurry pursued further education at the Joint Targeting School, Expeditionary Warfare School, Army Command and General Staff College, and the Army School of Advanced Military Studies.



During his career, Flurry deployed to Afghanistan in 2011 as a Counter-Insurgency Instructor. He then deployed to Spain in 2014 as the 2d Marine Expeditionary Brigade Targeting Officer. Additionally, he completed two deployments to Iraq: once in 2016 as 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines’ Battalion Fire Support Officer and once in 2019 with Task Force Al Taqaddum. Since 2021, Flurry diligently held the role of II MEF G-35’s exercise planner. Flurry became a highly respected member of the II MEF staff due to his hard work and perseverance. Throughout his career, he received such personal decorations as the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. He was posthumously awarded the Meritorious Service Medal and posthumously promoted to his current rank on March 1st, 2024. His awards and commendations reflect the valiant efforts he provided for the United States, the Marine Corps, and every Marine under his charge.



“I believe Scott lived more in 39 years in life, than most Americans ever will,” said Lt. Gen. David A. Ottignon, the commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force. “This was a special man in every way.”



Many from the memorial service described Flurry as an incredible father and a loving husband who loved football, lifting weights and took incredible pride in the uniform he wore everyday serving his country. He is survived by his wife, Lindsay, and his four children; Ava (16), Emma (14), Cora (8), and Holly (6).



“Scott Flurry is one of the best men I ever met,” said Jason Smith, Flurry’s good friend. “I count myself privileged to be a part of Scott’s life, his early development as a Christian, and his transition into adulthood becoming a Marine Corps officer to a husband to a father.”



A memorial service in Lt. Col. Flurry’s honor was held on March 26th, 2024 at Marston Pavilion, Camp Lejeune, NC to commemorate his life and diligent service to his country. Over 500 Marines came to pay their respects to him and his family.



“If you carried on his legacy, you’d be funny, and brave, and smart, and strong,” said Cmdr. David Duprey, II MEF Deputy Chaplain. “We can carry on his legacy, no longer diminished, but emboldened.”

