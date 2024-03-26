Fort Leonard Wood to host events, raise awareness during SAAPM

Fort Leonard Wood is hosting a slate of activities to raise awareness and educate on the prevention of sexual violence in observance of April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, or SAAPM.



The theme of this year’s SAAPM campaign — “Change through unity. Empower. Protect. Prevent.” — is appropriate as “the problem of sexual harassment and assault affects individuals of all genders and ages,” said Sgt. 1st Class Frankwilliam Sablan, the 1st Engineer Brigade’s Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention program victim advocate.



“Having a month of events to raise awareness and provide information on available resources for the community is valuable because it helps educate people about the prevalence of these issues, encourages victims to come forward and seek support, and fosters a culture of accountability and prevention,” Sablan said. “It also empowers survivors and advocates to work toward creating safer and more inclusive environments for everyone.”



Loretha Alexander, who took over as the installation’s Sexual Assault Response Coordinator in December, said the Fort Leonard Wood community will have plenty of opportunities throughout April to learn more about sexual violence and show support to survivors.



Each Wednesday throughout the month, a member of the Fort Leonard Wood SHARP team will staff an awareness booth at the Exchange. Additionally, the community will have the chance to participate in what’s called “Chalk the Walk,” with the goal being “to spread positivity, joy, optimism and inspiration with chalk by writing happy messages, fun playful drawings, have fun doing it, and spread some joy while you’re at it,” Alexander said.



The SHARP team has also once again partnered with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation to host the sixth Strike Out Sexual Assault bowling event, from 1 to 4 p.m. April 5 at Daugherty Bowling Center.



The event is open to service members, civilians and family members in a four-person team format. The cost to participate is $20 per team and includes shoes and two games of bowling. Email team information to loretha.j.alexander.civ@army.mil no later than April 3.



The 3rd Chemical Brigade will host SAAPM basketball and volleyball tournaments from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9 at Davidson Fitness Center and a flag football tournament from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 10 at the soccer fields near the bowling center. Call 573.855.1808 for more information.



The Fort Leonard Wood SHARP poster and poem contest is open to service members, civilians and family members. All entries are due to any SHARP team member by April 11. Judging will be conducted by the installation SHARP team, and the winner of both the poster and poem contest will receive a plaque during senior leader SHARP training at 1 p.m. April 16 in Lincoln Hall Auditorium.



The 1st En. Bde. is hosting its Knock Out Sexual Assault event from 2 to 6 p.m. April 12 on Gammon Field, to raise awareness and provide training and resources on how to prevent and respond to sexual harassment and assault. The USO will provide light snacks and water at the event, which is open to everyone with access to the installation.



Following that event, the 3rd Chem. Bde. will host its Take Back the Night organizational day, with free food, games and music, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Gammon Field. Soldiers from the brigade and their families are welcome, and unit command teams will be on hand to sign the brigade’s SAAPM proclamation.



The SHARP team will again partner with FMWR for Turn It Teal Zumba, starting at 9 a.m. April 13 at Davidson Fitness Center. Cost is $7 if registering by April 12, and $10 the day of the event. Call 573.596.4359 for more information.



The General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital will have a SAAPM awareness booth set up from 8:30 to 11 a.m. April 23 near the information desk.



Denim Day will take place on April 24, when the community is invited to wear denim in solidarity with sexual assault survivors. The day highlights the overturning of a rape conviction in Italy in 1998. The conviction was overturned because the pants worn by the woman were too tight, the Italian Supreme Court chief judge said, and that she must have helped her attacker remove her jeans, making the act consensual and not rape. Women in the Italian legislature protested by wearing jeans, and in 1999, California became the first state to declare a Denim Day in support of victims of sexual assault.



In addition to these events, an awareness tree will be displayed in the Exchange throughout the month, and the 14th Military Police Brigade will have a static teal boot display in its footprint on post to show support for sexual assault survivors in its formations.

