NAS Pensacola Diversity and Heritage Committee hosts Women’s History Month Observance

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola and Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) Diversity and Heritage Committee hosted an observance for Women’s History Month at the All Faith’s Chapel onboard the air station March 27.



The joint Diversity and Heritage Committee’s observance, in keeping with the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institution’s (DEOMI) theme of ‘Women Who have Made Great Achievements,’ was highlighted by both an active-duty and civilian guest speaker.



Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC) Executive Officer Cmdr. Brandy McNabb spoke of the important and changing role women service members have had during her more than 25-year career, highlighting milestones she observed and experienced, including being a part of the first all-female E2C Hawkeye aircrew, seeing women integrated into combat roles in real time and what it felt like to serve in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.



Additionally, Dr. Lusharon Wiley, a founding member and the first full-time executive director of Equity Project Alliance - a part of The Hive at Innisfree Hotels which promotes transformative thinking to foster change and build unity and equity in northwest Florida – discussed trailblazing women throughout history whose legacies still reverberate today – a list including service members, politicians and entrepreneurs who broke typical gender norms of their time to become role models for women across the country.



Following the observance ceremony, the Diversity and Heritage Committee held a reception where service members and civilian employees discussed what they learned.



“It was inspiring to hear Commander McNabb share how Navy inclusion culture has changed since she joined 25 years ago, and Dr. Wiley’s speech about powerful contemporary women really reinforced how women continue to shape history today,” said Chief Air Traffic Controller (AW/SW) Cierra Brown. “Here at Naval Air Station Pensacola, our mission is to support and enable the commands that are training our future warfighters, and building and maintaining a culture where everyone is treated as a valued member of the team reinforces our capabilities of supporting future warfighter’s training.”



