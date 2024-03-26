Shipyard spotlight: Artistry in Service: The Story of Phyllis Scoggins at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

Courtesy Photo | Phyllis Scoggins wears many hats – she’s been a wife for 32 years; a proud mother...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Phyllis Scoggins wears many hats – she’s been a wife for 32 years; a proud mother of two; grandmother of one; a former T-64 and TF-41 Naval Aircraft Mechanic; and currently serves as a Visual Information Specialist (VIS) in the Multimedia Support Branch (Code 2360.4) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY). see less | View Image Page

Phyllis Scoggins wears many hats – she’s been a wife for 32 years; a proud mother of two; grandmother of one; a former T-64 and TF-41 Naval Aircraft Mechanic; and currently serves as a Visual Information Specialist (VIS) in the Multimedia Support Branch (Code 2360.4) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY). But fundamentally, Scoggins is an artist. Her artistic roots can be traced back to her grandmother, Carrie Josephine Hall. Scoggins’ mother would tell her how her grandmother used to craft dresses she had seen displayed in storefront windows during their shopping trips in Sledge, Mississippi. Hall would procure fabrics and recreate the dresses from memory, adding her unique touch. Scoggins fondly remembers watching her brother, Lorenzo, draw still life portraits with meticulous attention to detail during her childhood. “I recall once watching him draw a dog. He captured every curl on that cocker spaniel.” This dedication to detail would become the hallmark of her artistic ethos.



In 1982, Scoggins joined the Navy as an Aircraft Mechanic and retired as an Aviation Machinist’s Mate First Class (AD1) after 20 years. During her naval career, Scoggins’ commitment to excellence was evident. She remembers how she instilled this ethos in junior mechanics. “I used to tell them, ‘I don’t know how you have built engines in the past, but this isn’t your backyard. If you wouldn’t trust your life to fly in that chopper, you’ve got more work to do on that engine.’” After she retired from the Navy, Scoggins pursued a degree in graphic design earning her Associates at Tidewater Community College and completing her Bachelor of Arts from Savannah College of Art and Design. The coursework came naturally to her, not only because of her innate talent but also due to the art classes she had taken during her high school days, which introduced her to many concepts she would later study in college. Scoggins attributes this convergence to divine providence. “I believe God uses all of our seemingly unrelated experiences to prepare us for what lies ahead.”



Scoggins began working at NNSY in Code 2360.4 in 2012. This branch provides audiovisual and multimedia services for the development of Naval Sea Systems Command, Fleet, and Corporate Nuclear products. Training organizations collaborate with Code 2360.4 to develop visual concepts that enhance the understanding of training materials. Scoggins and her team are responsible for designing the overall layout and production, ensuring it aligns with the trainer’s vision, accommodates the trainees and adheres to the NNSY needs. The outcome of this collaborative effort is training materials that facilitate maximum comprehension.



The design process commences with an initial meeting between the trainer and the Visual Information Specialist (VIS). During this session, the VIS endeavors to understand the trainer’s vision. Once the vision is clear, the VIS begins designing the layout of the training product, incorporating graphics and technical information into the appropriate delivery medium (such as training manuals or videos). The process then enters a cyclic phase marked by training delivery, feedback and design refinement. It’s a collaborative endeavor from start to finish. Emphasizing the collaborative nature of the process, Scoggins remarks, “It builds experience, support and a positive relationship.”



The impact of Scoggins and her team's work is evident throughout the shipyard. “Graphic design is ubiquitous,” Scoggins notes. “When you look at student workbooks, or training posters, or training videos, you see our work.” She continues, “We all strive to deliver the best product. We provide each other with honest feedback, which makes us all better.”



When asked about the responsibility of upholding the shipyard's requirements as a content creator, Scoggins replies, “We are an inclusive workforce. Our products must reflect the diversity of the shipyard. When we envision an engineer, for instance, we must consider individuals of every gender, race and background.” Describing a recent project she was involved with, Scoggins’ passion for art became evident. She’s developing a Student Workbook for a Fleet Radiological Analysis course instructor based on feedback from her students, which has evolved into the creation of an instructor guide. “I love it when instructors have a clear vision and a commitment to making it better,” she says. As she elaborates, one can envision the same little girl who fell in love with art – captivated by the stories about her grandmother’s dresses and enthralled by the details in her brother’s portraits. Scoggins is carrying forward her family’s legacy and the legacy of America’s Shipyard through her unwavering commitment to excellence.