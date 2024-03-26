Recognizing women’s contributions to ASC: past, present

By Sarah Ridenour, ASC Public Affairs



ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – The United States Army has never fought a war without contributions from women. Even in the American Revolutionary War (1775-1783), women served the Army in traditional roles such as nurses, seamstresses, and cooks for troops in camp, while others served in combat alongside their husbands, disguised as men, or as spies. Although these women did not serve in uniform or receive proper recognition, their contributions were essential to the U.S.’s success.

Today, the U.S. Army Sustainment Command employs nearly 50,000 Soldiers, Civilians, and contractors worldwide to accomplish its mission of supplying Soldiers with what they need, when and where they need it. Women are essential contributors to ASC and the Army’s success . Sustaining the warfighter would not be possible without their achievements and contributions.

During the month of March, the U.S. observes Women’s History Month. This year’s theme is “Women Who Have Made Great Achievements.” It recognizes the countless contributions that women have made towards creating a brighter future, shattering barriers, defying expectations, and inspiring change.

ASC has employed many women who have made great achievements, both past and present. One of these women is retired Army Lt. Gen. Patricia E. McQuistion , ASC’s first and only female commanding general, who served the command from 2011-2012.

McQuistion took command of ASC on Oct. 28, 2011. “She is a gifted leader, a strategic thinker, and she knows how to take care of Army Soldiers, Civilians, and their families,” now retired Army Gen. Ann E. Dunwoody said of McQuistion during the change of command ceremony.

While serving as the ASC CG, McQuistion worked alongside community leaders with the intent of strengthening partnerships and, on a national level, worked to inform top leaders at the Department of Defense of ASC’s importance . “ASC plays a critical role in ensuring victory on the battlefield and has a mission that will continue to grow in importance,” she said in a message to the workforce, shortly after taking command.

A few of McQuistion's priorities while serving at ASC were, “keeping this command successful and relevant to our Army, our Nation, and our partners,” “how we fit in and link the Materiel Enterprise,” “operating more effectively and efficiently,” and “balancing professional and personal life.”

McQuistion’s priorities from over a decade ago helped form ASC into the worldwide command it is today, operating as the logistics arm of U.S. Army Materiel Command to provide warfighters with everything they need to defend the Nation and the U.S.’s Allies.

On March 20, 2024, McQuistion revisited Rock Island Arsenal to speak at Heritage Hall in honor of Women’s History Month. During her speech, she highlighted multiple women in American history who made great achievements.

"Celebrating women who have made great contributions takes nothing away from our counterparts and should never be seen as lessening our regard for all great human endeavors. Telling your story is how we recognize each other's strengths, abilities, and contributions," she said.

McQuistion also expressed an appreciation for her American citizenship and the opportunity she had to serve in the U.S. Army.

“It’s been said that to be born free is a gift, to live free is a privilege, and to remain free is a responsibility. It is a responsibility that we signed up for by raising our right hands and taking that oath to solemnly swear to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and to bear true faith and allegiance to the same,” she said. “That’s powerful. And we can harness that power to continue the journey.”

In her closing statement, she said, “We need to be sources of hope and inspiration so that new generations who follow us will be smarter, fairer, and more inclusive.”

Today, ASC has many female leaders ensuring that ASC remains “On the Line,” many of whom were in the audience for McQuiston’s speech. One of these leaders is Col. Krista Bartolomucci, ASC’s staff judge advocate and senior military advisor.

Bartolomucci leads a team at ASC headquarters in providing the full spectrum of legal services to ASC HQ , ASC’s seven Army Field Support Brigades, and U.S. Army Garrison RIA. This includes legal assistance and advising for contract and fiscal law, labor and employment law, administrative law, and military justice.

As the staff judge advocate, Bartolomucci serves an extremely important role to the command by assisting leadership in decision making. She does this by providing “sound legal and business advice and to serve as the honest broker and the voice of reason,” she explained. “I help commanders and leaders at all echelons to maintain good order and discipline amongst their organizations, directly enabling ASC to ‘deliver ready forces. ’”

Maintaining and enforcing order and discipline “is imperative to the success of military organizations. It is the bedrock upon which unit/organizational cohesion is built,” according to Bartolomucci.

Bartolomucci believes that the military is an inclusive and empowering career field for women because they are made to feel equally valued by the team.

“Though at many points in my career, I have been the solo female at the table, I do not in any way feel isolated as a female in the Army Judge Advocate General's (JAG) Corps, ASC, or the military at large. Nor do I feel like I have anything to prove to anyone other than myself,” she said of her experience serving in the Army.

Bartolomucci’s hope is that the equality she has enjoyed throughout her career is part of an evolving Army. “Hopefully, it is the result of an Army that continues to evolve in a positive direction and has instilled a culture where everyone, regardless of gender, race, or sexual orientation, is evaluated solely on their merits,” she said.

When reflecting on her personal growth throughout her career, she stated, “Though I still have my moments of doubt, like all of us do, my shift in confidence has been monumental.”

Bartolomucci is passionate about letting young women know about the military and disputing misconceptions about women in service. “It is important for young women to understand how transformational an Army experience can be for them as well,” she said.

Part of encouraging more women to join the military is changing the narrative around females in service and continuing to highlight their stories and accomplishments, she said. “There is still a level of disbelief within society that service as a female within the Army/DoD is a viable career option.”

Bartolomucci, who has served at ASC since July 2023, said that her biggest accomplishment here thus far has been the professional relationships she has been able to forge. She is proud of the leader she is today, which she says she has achieved through maintaining a positive attitude and giving 110 %.

Sharing these stories of past and present ASC female military leaders not only honors McQuistion’s and Bartolomucci’s contributions, but also inspire future generations of military leaders. Their dedication, resilience, and unwavering commitment represent female empowerment and progress, paving the way for a more inclusive and diverse military and country.

