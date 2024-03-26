NAMRU SOUTH Staff Share Experiences and Encouragement at Women in the Sciences Panel

Courtesy Photo | LIMA, Peru (March 20, 2024) Cmdr. Kimberly Edgel, Dr. Sonia Ampuero, Dr. Maria Silva,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | LIMA, Peru (March 20, 2024) Cmdr. Kimberly Edgel, Dr. Sonia Ampuero, Dr. Maria Silva, Dr. Giselle Soto and Lt. Megan Schilling, with Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) SOUTH discuss their careers in STEM as part of a “Women in Sciences” panel during Women’s History Month. NAMRU SOUTH, part of the Navy Medicine Research & Development enterprise, conducts research on a wide range of infectious diseases of military and public health significance, and supports Global Health Engagement through surveillance of those diseases, including dengue fever, malaria, diarrheal diseases and sexually transmitted infections. (Courtesy Photo by Brenda Pomar/ Released) see less | View Image Page

LIMA, Peru – Leaders and scientists with Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) SOUTH spoke about their experiences in Navy Medicine during a panel discussion, “Women in the Sciences,” held by the command at the U.S. Embassy in Peru on March 20, as part of Women’s History Month.



The panel, held in English and Spanish and featuring the command’s American and Peruvian personnel, featured discussion driven by experiences in STEM, and questions from personnel in attendance. Questions addressed to the panel covered a range of topics, to include ongoing work at the command, and inclusion in STEM.



“Science does not have borders.” Dr. Sonia Ampuero, a research scientist with NAMRU SOUTH, remarked. “To start your path in science, sometimes you only need a pencil and a piece of paper.”



The specialties of the panel’s members covered a broad range of NAMRU SOUTH competencies, to include surveillance of tropical illness, veterinary science and diagnostics. Panelists were able to speak to their experience and accomplishments in these areas, and in using their expertise to advance the readiness of the Fleet and the health of individuals in U.S. partner nations.



Panelists also acknowledged the help of teachers and predecessors who helped them succeed in the Navy, in STEM, and in life.



“We wouldn’t be where we are today in our careers if it weren’t for the mentors that we’ve had along the way,” said Cmdr. Kimberly Edgel, NAMRU SOUTH science director.



NAMRU SOUTH co-sponsored the panel with the U.S. Embassy Equity (DEIA) Council.



Throughout Women’s History Month, NAMRU SOUTH and other commands in the Navy Medicine Research and Development enterprise strive to recognize the contributions of women to the U.S. Navy, and to Navy Medicine. Our women in research and development provide insight into the past, present, and potential roads ahead for the Navy and the nation.



NAMRU SOUTH conducts research on a wide range of infectious diseases of military and public health significance, and supports Global Health Engagement through surveillance of those diseases, including dengue fever, malaria, diarrheal diseases and sexually transmitted infections.