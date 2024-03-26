Air Force 70TH ISRW and Fort Meade Host Women’s History Month Observance

FORT MEADE, Md. — The Air Force 70th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing (ISRW) Diversity and Inclusion Office joined forces with the Fort Meade Equal Opportunity Office to host this year's Women's History Month observance.



The annual event took place on March 21st at Club Meade, bringing together a diverse panel of accomplished women leaders to share insights and experiences.



The panel discussion featured esteemed guests including Army Maj. Kara Hawkins, Executive Officer, Baltimore Recruiting Battalion; Katrice Smith, 70th ISRW Division Chief for Information Protection; and Katherine Zuback, Director of the National Security Agency Office of Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion.



Throughout the session, panelists addressed a range of topics, from mentorship and empowerment to fostering an inclusive workplace environment. Zuback emphasized the importance of self-reliance, stating, “Empowerment of women is about making women self-reliant.” She emphasized the need for honest feedback and actionable strategies for personal and professional growth.



Maj. Hawkins underscored the significance of setting a positive example, emphasizing the importance of leadership through action and fostering an environment where individuals feel empowered to take on leadership roles.

Smith highlighted the importance of communication and mentorship, encouraging women to step forward and assert themselves in the workplace. She emphasized the role of mentorship in providing support and encouragement for women to advance in their careers.



The engaging discussion, which lasted close to an hour, provided valuable insights and perspectives on empowering women in the workplace.



The event concluded with Fort Meade Garrison Commander, Col. Michael Sapp, presenting commemorative plaques to the panelists in recognition of their contributions.



The Women's History Month observance served as a reminder of the vital role that women play in shaping our communities and driving progress in all spheres of society.

