Cannon AFB Women's Leadership Symposium committee hosts capstone event for Women's History

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – The 27th Special Operations Wing Women’s Leadership Symposium committee hosted the 2nd Annual Women’s Leadership Symposium for Women’s History Month, here, on March 15, 2024. The theme of this year’s symposium was “One Bold Team,” focusing on the 27 SOW’s vision to seamlessly and equitably integrate all genders into one fighting force.



The symposium is a follow up from the March 7, 2024, Cannon Community Partners Luncheon, where U.S Air Force Col. Jeremy Bergin, 27th SOW commander, signed an official proclamation for Women’s History Month.



“This symposium serves as a platform for dialogue, collaboration and inspiration,” said Captain Darian Reeder, 3rd Special Operations Squadron executive officer. “In this space, we will bring individuals from all backgrounds to come together and share their experiences, insights and strategies for success while providing resources to ensure we consider all members at the table.”



During the event, guest speakers and mentees covered topics ranging from intersectionality and pregnancy to recovering from trauma and how the 27th SOW can become “One Bold Team” by integrating all genders into its military work force.



Breakout sessions throughout the event provided participants a platform to exchange ideas, share experiences and learn from one another. Participants discussed the importance of seeking mentorship from individuals with diverse backgrounds and being open-minded to challenges uncommon to one's experiences.



“I read a quote from Simon Sinek that said, ‘The role of a leader is to create an environment in which great ideas can happen,’” said Lt. Col. Jodi Osbeck, Commander of the 727th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. “The most important part about my teammates is what they brought to the table.”



The Women’s Leadership Symposium's mission is to send a message of professional development, inclusivity and commitment aiming to inspire and empower everyone at Cannon AFB.



The Cannon Commando Readiness Center also hosted a watch party for the Department of the Air Force’s Women’s Air and Space Power Symposium on March 26-28, continuing the opportunity for members’ professional development regarding the integration of women serving in the military.

