RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany– The 76th Airlift Squadron came together for the annual Grant’s Ride memorial event March 17, 2023, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.



This event serves as a tribute to former 76th AS communications systems operator Staff Sgt. Grant Davis who passed away in a cycling accident in 2016, and aims to promote bicycle safety within the Kaiserslautern Military Community.



According to his squadron; during his five-year tenure at Ramstein AB, Davis was renowned for his unwavering commitment, dedication and compassion, both within and outside the squadron.



Since Davis's untimely passing, the event has provided a means for his family, friends, and fellow service members to honor his memory, and celebrate his passion for cycling.



“Grant’s father, Jeff, came out in 2015 to do a three country bike tour with Grant, through Switzerland, Belgium and Germany,” said Lt. Col. John Field, 76th AS commander. “Grant was so excited for his dad to come out. That’s all he would talk about for the longest time.”



This year, participants of Grant’s Ride embarked on a 15-mile journey, featuring a poignant stop at the site of Davis's accident. They placed flowers at the memorial and observed a moment of silence in his honor. No matter the circumstances, Davis’ passion for cycling would always persist.



“Grant wouldn’t have cared if it was sunny out or not,” said Field. “He would have rode if it was rainy, snowy or any type of weather. That was who he was.”



The event concluded with Field’s sharing passionate and loving words for Davis and a prayer.

