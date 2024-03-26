U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Officials mark end of Calumet Region Independence Hill Conservancy District Lateral Pipelining Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District (USACE Chicago) held a ribbon cutting ceremony on March 26th, 2024, for the Calumet Region Independence Hill Conservancy District (IHCD) lateral pipelining project in Merrillville, IN.



This project is part of the Calumet Region Environmental Infrastructure Section 219 projects and was allocated $1,166,000 of federal funds while the IHCD provided the 25% cash match of $391,666. Section 219, as amended, allows the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide planning, design, and construction assistance for carrying out water-related environmental infrastructure projects in select areas.



The purpose of the project was to improve aging sanitary sewer infrastructure in the Young America and South-Brook subdivisions. This project included the rehabilitation of 200 lateral connections which involved creating a new pipe by lining the original pipe and connection with a resin flexible tube.



The contract was awarded to LGS Plumbing, Inc. of Crown Point, Indiana, in January 2023. Field

construction work was completed in January 2024.



“The residents of The Independence Hill Conservancy District along with its Board of Directors appreciate Congressman Frank Mrvan. His efforts in obtaining the funding were vital for addressing IHCD’s infrastructure issues. Improvements like these are crucial for the well-being and benefit of our community", said David Uzelac, Chairman of the IHCD Board of Directors.



Congressman Frank J. Mrvan stated, “Thank you to all of the leaders with the U.S. Army Corps of

Engineers and the Independence Hill Conservancy District for completing this tangible action that

will improve water quality for residents and businesses in Merrillville. Let us continue to build on

this investment in our infrastructure to enhance the quality of life and create more economic

opportunities for individuals and families throughout our region.”



"We have demonstrated along with our partners our combined commitment to addressing critical infrastructure needs in our communities", said Lt. Col. Joseph Baumann, USACE Chicago District Deputy Commander. " It's great to see what we have accomplished together so far, and I look forward to more of these celebrations in the future."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.28.2024 10:12 Story ID: 467235 Location: IN, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Officials mark end of Calumet Region Independence Hill Conservancy District Lateral Pipelining Project, by Jacob Zdrojewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.