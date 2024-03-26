Camp David Sailors Celebrate Black History Month

NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY THURMONT – Sailors assigned to Naval Support Facility (NSF) Thurmont held a Black History Month event, Feb. 29, to educate service members on the history and accomplishments of African Americans.



Sailors from the NSF Thurmont diversity committee hosted a Black History Month trivia competition and a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the special observance. The Department of Defense’s theme for this year’s observance is, “African Americans and the Arts,” in recognition of African American arts and artisans.



“This event isn’t just for Black service members. It’s for everyone to celebrate the rich history and contributions of African Americans both inside the military and out,” said Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Jayna Coy, the event’s coordinator. “I hope learning about Black history inspires and motivates others to keep going against all odds.”



The trivia game quizzed service members on topics such as African Americans in naval history, athletics, politics, pop culture, and more.



Though Black History Month is officially only a month-long observance, Coy said the accomplishments and history of African Americans should be appreciated year-round.



“I think it’s important for us to learn even more about Black history because it encourages young African Americans today and reinforces that they are able to achieve more, do more, and be more in our society,” said Coy.



Coy said putting together this event reminded her of the accomplishments of her grandmother, Wilma Irvin, who was the first Black person and woman to serve a full term on the city council of Kenner, Louisiana.



“She left behind an incredible legacy and did so much for the community, like creating the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Kenner,” said Coy. “Her legacy continues to inspire me, and I hope stories like these inspire other young people to follow in the footsteps of the great African Americans before them.”



According to the Library of Congress, President Gerald R. Ford was the first president to officially recognize the month-long observance in 1976. Since then, each U.S. president has issued a Black History Month proclamation. The observance runs through the month of February and celebrates the contributions of African Americans to our nation.



Known formally as Naval Support Facility Thurmont, Camp David is the President’s country residence maintained and operated by U.S. Navy personnel. Located in Catoctin Mountain Park in Frederick County, Maryland, Camp David has offered every president an opportunity for solitude and tranquility, as well as an ideal place to work and host foreign leaders.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.28.2024 10:16 Story ID: 467234 Location: CATOCTIN PARK, MD, US Hometown: KENNER, LA, US